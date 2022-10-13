Silly Market’s 2022 numbers are in

Crowds and vendors converge on Main Street during the 2022 Park Silly Sunday Market. Organizers say more than 196,134 people attended the weekly, open-air street fair this year.

Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corporation

The Park Silly Sunday Market can boast of another successful summer.

The green, open-air street fair, which ran this year from June 5 to Sept. 25 on Main Street, saw more than 196,134 people walk through its gates, according to a press release issued by Michelle McDonald, Park Silly Sunday Market director of operations and vendor logistics.

While that was down from the 220,000 that visited the market during 2021, it was up 16,000 from 2019, she said.

The market shuttered in 2020 due to COVID-19 and opened in 2021 with 30% fewer vendors, to help mitigate the spreading of the disease. This year’s Silly Market returned to 170 booths, said McDonald.

“The booths also rotated-in more than 400 different artists and small businesses throughout the summer, and the market presented 124 musicians, performers and bands,” she said.

Booths included local artisan entrepreneurs, who sold wares alongside a farmers market and local food and drink vendors.

Of those booths, 14 were donated to Main Street merchants from the Historic Park City Alliance . An additional 14 booths were donated to members of the Park City Professional Artists Association , according to McDonald.

Park Silly also donated 71 booths to nonprofit/sustainable issues groups, and another 14 were donated to a weekly featured artist, McDonald said.

In keeping with its mission of being sustainable and green, the 2022 Park Silly Sunday Market recycled and composted 18,195 pounds of waste, with only 4,545 pounds of trash going to the landfill, according to McDonald.

Riding on the success of the summer season, Park Silly Sunday Market is currently accepting applications for two Park Silly Holiday Bazaars .

The first will run from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at the Shops at South Towne in Sandy; the other will run from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9-11, at the DoubleTree Yarrow Hotel.

Applications can be found at parksillysundaymarket.com/apply/winter-bazaar. Deadline is Oct. 31. McDonald is looking for 80 vendors — artists, gourmet food makers, designers and anything Christmas-related — for each bazaar.

“This is the second year of doing one in Sandy,” she said. “Last year was pretty much a huge hit with the vendors and shoppers in the mall, so we thought we’d give it another go.”

Kate McChesney, Park Silly Sunday Market executive director, says expanding the Holiday Bazaar into the Salt Lake Valley helps with the Silly Market’s exposure and satisfies a demand.

“We definitely host a lot of people from Salt Lake when we do our typical Park Silly Market during the summer on Main Street,” she said. “And we heard a lot of great noise when we hosted a Saturday market in Sandy last summer, and that drove us into doing a holiday market, which was fantastic last year.”

This year marks the Park City Holiday Bazaar’s return to the Yarrow after spending a few years at the Park City Sheraton, McDonald said.

“We love the Yarrow,” she said. “It’s where we started the Bazaar, so it’s nice to be back.”

For information about the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park Silly Holiday Bazaars, visit parksillysundaymarket.com .