Silver King Coffee, popular drive-through shop, moves down the street

Silver King Coffee owners Kristie and Ben Buehner, stand in front of their newly relocated kiosk at 1450 Snow Creek Drive. The move from 1409 Kearns Blvd. is the first time the drive-through coffee house has been closed since it opened in 2011. The Buehners plan to reopen on Oct. 15.

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

What: Silver King Coffee reopening When: 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 Where: 1450 Snow Creek Drive Web: silverkingcoffee.com

Silver King Coffee is on the move.

After nine years at 1409 Kearns Blvd., the local drive-through coffee shop, co-owned by Ben and Kristie Buehner, has relocated its 400-square-foot kiosk to 1450 Snow Creek Drive, with plans to reopen on Oct. 15.

“It’s an ambitious date, because we have had to frame out the location, put on and paint a new roof and install some new windows,” Ben Buehner said. “So, we have our fingers crossed.”

The decision to move Silver King Coffee has been brewing for the past four years, because of Park City’s plans to develop the land where the coffee shop was located as part of its planned arts and culture district.

“We’ve been aware the area would sooner or later be developed, and I had been keeping my eye open for years for a second location,” he said. “Once we got official word, we revisited the different spots we had investigated and submitted applications.”

Buehner’s criteria was simple.

“We looked for places similar to what we just moved from, which was just a vacant piece of property,” he said with a laugh. “Once we decided on this location, it took another two years for the approval process with the landowner and city.”

For various reasons, the landowner — Capstone Property Management — decided not to overdevelop the area, and since Silver King Coffee is essentially a drive-through business, Buehner says the new location, near The Market at Park City and a state liquor store, was ideal.

“We’ve designed something that works well with traffic flow and parking,” he said. “We haven’t eliminated any parking in the lot, and we’ve been able to construct this little island.”

Buehner said the relocation process through the city was “pleasant.”

“Sure it was nerve wracking, but I knew they had our best interest in mind,” he said. “They didn’t play favorites, and helped me figure things out.”

Buehner is also grateful for the community support.

“When we went to the Planning Commission approval process, because we operate under a conditional-use permit, we had many people and fellow business owners speak on our behalf or write letters of recommendation,” he said. “That’s when I really knew we have something special here.”

Throughout the past nine years, Buehner has added a seating patio, a walk-up window and a basement, all of which will be accommodated in the move.

“The space just flows well for us,” he said. “It has visibility, and I think we’re going to enhance the shopping center. I think people who come to the Market and the liquor store will see us.”

In order to execute the move, Silver King had to close for the first time since it opened in 2011.

“This is a testament to what Kristie has done with the business,” he said. “It also shows the dedication of our staff, who are willing to work on Christmas and other holidays.”

Buehner credits his wife for hiring the 14 baristas.

“Two of them have been with us since the beginning, and it says something that they have been willing to get up early and show up at 5 o’clock every morning,” he said. “I think our customers enjoy seeing the same people every morning.”

Buehner also thinks the customers enjoy what Silver King Coffee has to offer.

Silver King Coffee sells Millcreek Coffee, but also offers in-store drinks including smoothies, shaved ice and an array of pastries, including gluten-free options.

“Kristie is a health coach, and all of our smoothies are all natural and fresh,” he said. “So I finally feel our new location matches our menu. We are looking forward to reopen.”