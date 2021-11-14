Singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman breaks out ‘These Four Walls,’ her debut album

Local singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman began writing songs for her debut album "These Four Walls" in 2017. She launched a Kickstarter crowd-sourcing campaign to fund the album in January and met her goal in 72 hours.

Photo by Natalie Haws

Locally based singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman launched a Kickstarter crowd-sourcing campaign in January to fund her debut album, “These Four Walls,” and now she is ready for the whole world to hear it.

“These Four Walls,” which is available on all streaming platforms, features 10 Americana-rock songs Stockman began writing in 2017.

“At that time, pre-COVID life was so busy, because I was playing music and writing songs and traveling,” said Stockman, winner of the Susanne Millsaps Performing Songwriter Showcase at the 2017 Utah Arts Festival. “During that time, I had built up this collection of songs, and it was always in the back of my mind to put all them together and make a full-length album.”

Once the pandemic hit, Stockman took advantage of her free time to put the record together.

“I sat down and went back to the songs I had been considering,” she said. “Some I rewrote. Others I polished up and got them ready for recording.”

Stockman signed a contract in October 2020 with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mary Bragg to produce the album.

Bragg is known for her 2017 album “Lucky Strike,” which received accolades from NPR, Vice Noisey and Music City Roots.

Stockman first met Bragg at the 2019 Songwriter Serenade Competition in Moravia, Texas, but it wasn’t until the 2020 Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans that they actually interacted.

“The Folk Alliance has a program where first-time attendees get a mentor to show them the ropes of this massive conference,” Stockman said. “We were able to spend some time over coffee, and we talked about my goals at the conference. She was very supportive and gave me advice about my career and music.”

During the pandemic, Bragg worked with Stockman on the songs, which served as a segue into producing the album.

“I looked to her for guidance, because I knew she, as a woman and someone who is in my genre and sensitive to songwriting, would honor what I was trying to accomplish in my songs, and do what was best for the songs,” Stockman said. “I also knew if she was going to put her name on any project, she wouldn’t cut corners, but make it the best she possibly could.”

Alicia Stockman has released "These Four Walls." The singer-songwriter's debut full-length album features 10 songs produced by Nashville-based recording artist Mary Bragg.

Courtesy of Alicia Stockman

Stockman recorded “These Four Walls” at a home studio in east Nashville.

“Home studios in Nashville are on a whole different level,” she said. “While it wasn’t on Music Row, It was big and beautiful, and it was still the full Nashville experience.”

Stockman worked with graphic artist Gabriella Hunter, who designed the album art, and Natalie Haws, who took the photos.

“Gabbie does posters and promos for The State Room in Salt Lake City, and Natalie not only did all the photography, she also did my ‘Halfway to Houston’ video,” Stockman said. “She works with a lot of different Salt Lake-based musicians as well.”

In addition, Stockman recruited Anna Hansen, owner of Hex Press, to print posters and create merchandise.

“I don’t think I intentionally decided to work mostly with women, but it turned out that way,” Stockman said with a laugh. “I think it’s because we all got along. I felt I could really communicate with them, and put my trust in their creativity to make things happen.”

“These Four Walls” would not have become the album it is if it weren’t for the more than 230 people who donated to the Kickstarter campaign, Stockman said.

“I was really impressed at how my community showed up for me, and it wasn’t just my local community — Heber, Park City and Utah in general,” she said. “It was my music community, who spanned all over the place, that also showed up.”

Donors met Stockman’s minimum goal of raising $15,000 in 72 hours.

“That showed me that a lot of people thought the album was a good idea,” she said. “So, with

this many people being shareholders in this project, I was motivated to make this record as good as a release as I could. I feel indebted to these people. So if they believed in me, then I needed to believe in myself.”