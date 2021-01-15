Singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman takes stock in crowdsourcing campaign

Local singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman used her time off during the coronavirus pandemic to prepare songs for her debut full-length album. She launched a crowdsourcing campaign to help raise funds to record and promote the album.

Hailie Emma Photography

For local singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman, the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic last spring put a damper on what had been shaping up to be an exciting year.

COVID-19 nixed most of her scheduled gigs that included appearances at the Tucson Folk Festival and the Utah Arts Festival.

But amid the disappointment, she found a silver lining. With those performances canceled, Stockman found herself with an abundance of time — which she used to write songs for what will become her debut album.

“I thought I’d use the time wisely and started writing songs for my next project,” Stockman said. “I had always wanted to make a full-length, and that’s when the idea started to take shape.”

Stockman spent the summer working with Nashville-based producer Mary Bragg, who signed up as the album’s producer.

Stockman first met Bragg at the 2019 Songwriter Serenade Competition in Moravia, Texas.

“She was one of the judges, and it turned out that we have a lot of mutual friends and acquaintances.”

Bragg is known for her 2017 album “Lucky Strike,” which received accolades from NPR, Vice Noisey and Music City Roots.

In January, before the pandemic shut the country down, Stockman serendipitously ran into Bragg at the Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans.

“It’s such a huge conference, and first-timers like me get paired up with a mentor, and she ended up being my mentor,” Stockman said. “She would check in with me, and attend my showcases.”

The two kept in touch after the quarantine hit, and Stockman sent Bragg an email asking if she would help edit some songs.

“She helped me polish the songs that needed a facelift, and helped me get some unfinished songs closer to being finished,” Stockman said. “A lot of songs that are going on the album are older. I think the oldest song I wrote was in 2017.”

While working on the songs, Stockman asked if Bragg would be interested in producing the album. Bragg agreed, and gave Stockman some other pointers.

“I don’t have a full-length album, and she encouraged me to do one to establish myself in the professional folk and Americana music scene,” Stockman said.

Although Stockman has set aside a few thousand dollars for the album, she knew she needed more to not only make the record but to properly promote it. So, she decided to tap into a Kickstarter crowdsourcing campaign, which launched on Jan. 11.

The campaign ends on Feb. 10, and Stockman’s base goal was to raise $15,000, which she has already met.

Meeting the goal has allowed Stockman to open up additional fundraising targets that will help Stockman get radio play, playlist placement on digital platforms such as Spotify and additional marketing, she said.

I’m blown away about how enthusiastic people are about this project,” Stockman said. “Everyone who has contributed and will contribute are becoming my record label, and we all feel a part of it.”

Once the campaign wraps, Stockman plans to record the album from Feb. 16-23 in a Nashville studio, and will follow COVID-19 protocols.

“The studio is in the engineer’s house, and we are all going to be very cautious about things and mitigate risks,” she said.

The whole Kickstarter experience has taught Stockman some humility.

“It’s been a lesson in the art of the ask,” she said. “I’m asking for the most help I have ever done. It’s nice to have people respond so positively, and I’m trying to not get all emotional about it.”

While Stockman tries to keep her emotions under control, she does feel a sense of responsibility to her donors.

“I want to make this the best album I can so people can get back what they have given me,” she said.