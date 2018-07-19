Singer-songwriter Hannah Jane Kile to perform at Silver Star Cafe

Singer-songwriter Hannah Jane Kyle will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, as part of the Park City Limits dinner concerts at the Silver Star Cafe, 1825 Three Kings Drive. For information and reservations, visit http://www.thesilverstarcafe.com . For information about Hannah Jane Kile, visit hannahjanekyle.com.

At 23, Hannah Jane Kile is already a seasoned singer and songwriter.

Having written her first song while in junior high school, Kile, who will perform Saturday, July 21, at the Silver Star Cafe, has released four independent albums to date. Two of which — "Broken Girl's Anthem" and "They Almost Got Away Vol. 1" — were simultaneously recorded, and were both released on June 1.

The albums, according to Kile, have individual sounds that stay true to her style.

"Broken Girl's Anthem" is about love in all its different forms, she said.

"The songs are about finding love and losing love," said Kile. "They are about new love and old love, family love, self-love and everything in between."

"The songs are about finding love and losing love," said Kile. "They are about new love and old love, family love, self-love and everything in between."

This album is made up of songs Kile wrote in the past three years, as opposed to the track list on "They Almost Got Away Vol. 1," which features older compositions, she said.

"That album is not a concept album, but a collection of songs I wrote from the time I was 14 and 18," Kile said of "They Almost Got Away Vol. 1."

The songs on "They Almost Got Away" were the ones that didn't make the cuts on Kile's first two albums, "Becoming Someone" and "Little Blue Heron," she said.

Kile credits her boyfriend and drummer Corey Morgan Strange for the album's existence.

"He pushed me to make it happen," Kile said. "He really thought the songs deserved a chance. I'm very grateful to him."

Revisiting the older songs was an interesting experience, the songwriter said.

"It was strange at first because it felt like I was getting to know my past self all over again," Kile said. "It felt like coming home after being gone for 10 years and (seeing that) my bedroom still looked the same."

The singer resisted the temptation to tweak the songs.

"We really tried to stay honest to the moments I wrote those songs," Kile said. "We did produce the songs to fill out the sound, and that gave them new life. And that process took them from being stagnant, in my mind, to them living again."

Kile also played lead guitar on the album.

"That not only helped spread my wings, but also give me the confidence that I needed for perform the other songs that were set aside for 'Broken Girl's Anthem,'" she said. "That was fun."

While it's important to have fun recording songs and making albums, Kile said it is important for her to let her muse — the truth — lead her creativity.

"If I don't have anything to say, I won't sit down to write, because whatever comes out won't be honest," she said. "To me, being a songwriter means speaking truth, even when the truth isn't pretty."

Kile tries to be emotionally specific when writing her songs.

"That way, if there is a person who lives a completely different life than I do, they will still feel something that pertains to them when they hear a specific line," she said.

Kile's songs always start with a melody and chord structure.

"Once those are set, I need to match them with what I have to say," she said.

Sometimes, songwriting is nerve-wracking for Kile.

"Since my songs are incredibly personal, I worry that what I say may upset someone who was involved in the experience that inspired them," she said. "But in the end, it's really not about me, per se. It's about sharing life experiences to show others that they aren't alone. I want to let people know that I feel what they feel, that I'm with them even though I may be thousands of miles away."

The payoff for Kile comes when she meets her fans.

"One of the best things in the world is see on their faces that something I wrote has made a lasting impression on their lives," she said. "It's so beautiful to know that me and my music will be with them forever."

Kile's own love for music stems from her upbringing.

"I lived with my grandparents for the first five years of my life and we would watch the classic musicals like 'Singin' in the Rain,'" she said. "I would perform in musicals from the time I was 8 to 18, and that's how I trained my voice."

Kile, whose first instrument was the piano, also learned music from her older brother.

"He is a musical genius. I look up to him so much and he's an incredible musician," she said. "When I was 8 or 9, I would watch him play his guitar in the garage for hours, and when I was 12, he taught me a little on the guitar. He also would teach me drums."

Kile was in junior high school when she put all of her focus on the guitar.

"I would come home from school and play it until bedtime," she said. "That was about the time I first started writing my own music."

Kile's ultimate goal is to tour more often and work with other artists.

"I'd like to perform with artists who are three steps above me so I can learn from them," she said. "I would also like this career to be sustainable so I can someday have a family and be on the road with them. To wake up in a different town every night with my family is my ultimate dream."