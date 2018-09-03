Singers who will accompany Debra Cook to New York
September 3, 2018
The following local singers will perform at the New York New Works Theatre Festival alongside Debra Cook.
Friday, Sept. 7:
Ellie Gallagher
Gloria Edwards
Mayra Hanrahan
Steve Sady
Mia Merrill
Katie Rusconi
JoAnna Odom
Tara Munford
Katelyn Munford
Ann Futch
Elsa Futch
Laura Beatty
Saturday, Sept. 15
Treble Makers:
Colleen Earnshaw
Lynn Griggs
Kristen Brown
Kristie Guynn
Renee Mox Hall
Anne Collett
Vicki Talmage
Linda Humbert
Laura Beatty
Youth singers:
Anly Lockwood
Mia Merrill
McKinslee Mitchell
Zoe Heiden
Sophia Hodson
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Cause of fire in Echo Canyon along Interstate 80 believed to be arson
- Letters: Parkites should be compassionate toward the homeless
- Park City Treasure deal denounced as secretive, ‘Old Town-centric’
- Park City uncovers its history with 2018 Miners Day
- Country singers Esten, Carmack bring ‘Nashville’ to Park City