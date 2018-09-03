 Singers who will accompany Debra Cook to New York | ParkRecord.com

Singers who will accompany Debra Cook to New York

The following local singers will perform at the New York New Works Theatre Festival alongside Debra Cook.

Friday, Sept. 7:
Ellie Gallagher
Gloria Edwards
Mayra Hanrahan
Steve Sady
Mia Merrill
Katie Rusconi
JoAnna Odom
Tara Munford
Katelyn Munford
Ann Futch
Elsa Futch
Laura Beatty

Saturday, Sept. 15
Treble Makers:
Colleen Earnshaw
Lynn Griggs
Kristen Brown
Kristie Guynn
Renee Mox Hall
Anne Collett
Vicki Talmage
Linda Humbert
Laura Beatty

Youth singers:
Anly Lockwood
Mia Merrill
McKinslee Mitchell
Zoe Heiden
Sophia Hodson