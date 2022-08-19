Sisters in Sports celebrates its champions during inaugural fundraiser

Four-time Paralympian Danelle Umstead is preparing for Champions Celebration, a fundraiser for her nonprofit, Sisters in Sports. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at Sterling Steak & Lounge. Sisters in Sports benefits girls and women althetes with disabilities.

Courtesy of Danelle Umstead

Four-time Paralympic Alpine Skier Danelle Umstead is looking forward to the inaugural Champions Celebration , a fundraiser for her nonprofit, Sisters in Sports.

“We are planning a night of food, cocktails, live entertainment, a silent auction and the opportunity to special surprise guests that include Olympians and Paralympians,” said Umstead, a three-time Paralympic bronze medalist, motivational speaker, wife and mother.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, at Sterling Steak & Lounge , 1242 Center Dr #1, and registration is open at sistersinsportsfoundation.org/champions-celebration .

Those who cannot attend, but would like to donate, may do so by visiting sistersinsportsfoundation.org/support-us/

I want to give these girls access to something I didn’t have…” Danelle Umstead, Paralympian and Sisters in Sports founder

“The dress is your best mountain chic cocktail attire,” she said. “So, not too formal or casual.”

The night will feature an optional VIP Dinner at 6 p.m., which is included in a VIP Dinner Table ticket purchase, according to Umstead, who was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerate and progressive eye condition when she was 13.

“This will be a chance for people to have a sit down dinner with some special guests, and it will be a fun way to kick off the event,” she said.

For those who opt for the single tickets, the night begins at 7 p.m. with an open bar, catered food, craft cocktails, live music and silent auction, Umstead said.

“After that, there will be some presentations by myself and some of our participating athletes,” she said. “This will be a great way for everyone to meet these strong and wonderful athletes. One of them, Pearl Outlaw (a visually impaired athlete from Charlottesville, Virginia), wrote a jingle for our organization.”

There are 11 athletes in the Sisters in Sports programs . Two — Genevieve Rohner and Saylor O’Brien — are from Utah, while others hail from Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Hampshire, Umstead said.

“They are all amazing girls who are not letting anything get in the way of their dreams,” she said. “They are an inspiration.”

Some of the silent auction items and opportunity drawing prizes include a day of skiing with Umstead.

Umstead, who also has multiple sclerosis, established Sisters in Sports with Bonita Hutchison, the former Development Director for Specials Olympics Utah, in November 2019 with the mission of igniting “a community of women and girls with disabilities by providing mentor and education programs that encourage participation in sport, develop passion, and build a collective voice.”

“There is no other organization in the country that is doing that, and we want to help them become their best selves through the involvement of sports and being active,” Umstead said.

Danelle Umstead of Team United States competes in the Women’s Giant Slalom Vision Impaired during day seven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre on March 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China. Umstead’s guide is her husband Rob.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Umstead and Hutchison put things on hold until National Women’s Day, March 8, 2021, when it reopened the starting gates of its three-fold programming that includes mentorships, scholarships and championing voices, according to Umstead.

The mentorship program pairs women with disabilities with seasoned participants in their areas, and these mentors include women who have excelled in their sports and Paralympic medalists, she said.

“I wish I had access to mentors when I was starting my career as a Paralympic athlete,” Umstead said. “So I want to give these girls access to something I didn’t have.”

The scholarship program provides financial support for equipment and training for athletes interested in competing at an international level.

“Sometimes access to equipment can be the only thing holding these girls back,” Umstead said. “We have one athlete named Shelby (Estocado) who needed a sit ski, and we were able to help her get one.”

The Champion Your Voice program is about advocacy, Umstead said.

“One of the most important things we can do as a community is to come together to create a collective voice to institute change for women of the future,” she said.

Thursday’s events will help raise funds for these programs, Umstead said.

“I have a goal of raising $200,000,” she said. “It’s a high goal, but I know with everyone’s support, we can reach that goal.”