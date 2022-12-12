Skaters celebrate the off-season with a Holiday show￼

Cost: $10 for individual tickets; $25 for families — two adults and all kids younger than 18 from the same household

Figure Skating Club of Park City rehearses for its upcoming Holiday Show. The recital, which will be held Dec. 16, will feature more than 50 skaters ages 2 to adult.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Figure Skating of Park City will get a chance to have some Yuletide fun during its annual Holiday Show and Cosmic Skate at the Park City Ice Arena.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, is an opportunity for the skaters to exhibit their skills in a non-competitive setting, said Tiffany McNeil, figure skating coach and Holiday Show director.

“This is a great time for friends and family to come see them skate routines to fun and different music from the competitions,” she said. “The show, which is like a rehearsal, is an exciting and fun challenge for the kids.”

The skaters, which range from ages 2 to adult, choose their own music for their pieces.

“Some will skate to ‘Frozen,’ while some will skate to ‘The Polar Express,’” McNeil said. “We have music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and there will be other traditional Christmas and holiday songs.”

This year’s showcase will feature more than 50 Figure Skating Club of Park City members, eight coaches and skaters from the Park City Skating Academy , according to McNeil.

“The Skating Academy is our learn-to-skate program, and they are planning a number for the show,” she said.

The Holiday Show also shows how much the skaters love their sport and artistry, McNeil said.

“This happens in our off season, when there aren’t any competitions,” she said. “But all of our athletes choose to skate, because they have that passion and want to continue to train.”

The show also brings together all the things that McNeil enjoys about the holiday season.

“It’s all about excitement, love, friendship and family,” she said. “So, it’s fun to bring all of those things together in one big community event.”

Tickets are on sale online at thefigureskatingclubofparkcity.org, and the $10 price includes a slice of pizza and admission to the post-show Cosmic Skate,” McNeil said.

“So after families and friends watch the show, they can pick up a pair of skates and get on the ice,” she said. “We will turn on some lights and Christmas music.”

From left: Alyssa Simonsen, Neva Buckley and Lucy Reynolds rehearse for the Figure Skating Club of Park City’s upcoming Holiday Show.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Figure Skating Club of Park City formed in 2007, and it supports skaters of all ages and levels in a variety of skating disciplines including, said McNeil who began skating when she was 3 after watching the Olympics on TV.

“That’s a common theme for most of our skaters,” she said with a laugh regarding why she is in skating. “Every four years, our skating enrollment peaks, and I love coaching and sharing my passion with kids of all ages.”