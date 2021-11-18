Ski map artist James Niehues releases original Utah paintings

Ski map artist James Niehues' original painting that depicts Park City and the Cottonwood Canyons ski areas will help raise funds for the National Ability Center.

Courtesy of James Niehues

Renowned artist James Niehues, who spent his career crafting intimate depictions of more than 200 ski areas across the globe, announces the release of a selection of his original paintings and sketches of Utah’s most popular ski areas.

This next collection of original works follows the successful sale of 10 of Niehues’ other original maps, a set of skis from Wagner Custom Skis featuring Niehues’ art, and NFT’s, which raised over $70,000 for the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

On Nov. 18, 2021 Niehues will release the first of four sets of his original paintings and sketches from Utah, which he has retained in his personal collection for the past 35 years.

The initial release comprises artwork from the Alta, Sundance, Utah Olympic Park and other regional ski areas.

Ensuing weeks will see releases for Beaver Mountain, Brighton, Deer Valley, Eagle Point, Park City, Solitude, Snowbasin and Snowbird. These original paintings and sketches will be available for purchase on jamesniehues.com for a limited time.

As Niehues wraps up his 30+ year career to focus on other projects, he plans to give back to the communities of skiers, snowboarders and outdoors men and women that have enjoyed his work throughout the years.

One special piece, a combined view of Park City and the Cottonwood Canyons, will be sold and all proceeds donated to the National Ability Center.

Much like Niehues’ maps, the NAC focuses on making skiing and riding accessible to all, and on average serves over 7,000 unique individuals of all abilities through more than 37,000 experiences.

“As one of the most extensive providers of adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures in the country, we have become intimately familiar with James’ work over the years,” says Danny Glasser, CEO of National Ability Center. “We’re incredibly grateful that James has chosen NAC as his partner for this release of Utah originals, and appreciate his generosity to help us continue providing outdoor experiences to people of all ability levels.”

“Ben Farrow and I are honored to be partnering with James to help raise funds for the National Ability Center,” says Todd Bennett, co-founder of Open Road Ski Company. “NAC’s commitment to empowering individuals in outdoor pursuits is beyond admirable, and we’re excited to have this opportunity to help support them.”