Skiing champ Jaelin Kauf’s experience in her first Warren Miller film was ‘Timeless’

The early snow may have jumpstarted winter in Park City, but nothing gets local winter-sports buffs going than the annual Warren Miller film screening.

This year, Warren Miller Entertainment will bring “Timeless,” its 70th anniversary film, to Park City for a 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Before then, though, the film will make its Utah debut at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Peery’s Egyptian Theatre in Ogden and then be shown at 7 p.m. for two nights on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24 and 25, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.

“Timeless” features Miller film veterans like Marcus Caston, who narrates the film, U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame inductee Glen Plake and Aime Engerbretson, among others.

The film also features U.S. Freestyle Ski Team’s Jaelin Kauf, who not only will be at the Park City screening, but is making her Warren Miller debut.

Her segment was organized by Spyder, a winter clothing brand that had contacted her in March.

“They asked me if I was going to be free in the spring to do this filming thing, and they didn’t tell me it was a Warren Miller film at first,” she said. “As they slowly released the information to me, they finally told me what it was about, and I got really excited.”

Kauf’s segment takes place in Silverton, an old mining town in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, where she cuts some lines with big mountain skiers Connery Lundin and Lorraine Huber.

“I wasn’t told right out who I’d be skiing with,” Kauf said. “Once they finalized the dates, they told me who the other athletes would be, and I had never met either of them before.”

Kauf said she was taken aback when she learned she would shoot with Lundin, the 2015 Free Skiing World Champion, and Huber, the 2017 Freeride World Champion.

“They are big names and phenomenal skiers, so I was definitely really intimidated at first,” she said. “These athletes had more experience and knowledge, but they were both awesome and helpful with me while I was figuring out how to do what we were supposed to do.”

The segment was shot in April, and was an experience Kauf will never forget.

“It was slow, because you’re not just getting to the top of the mountain and going,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of thought and work that goes into each shot.”

Kauf learned the lighting needed to be perfect before she started skiing, and that she needed to work with camera crews to set up each frame.”

“Sometimes there would be only one turn they wanted, and you had to ski within an inch of where they marked to make it work,” she said.

Still, the shoot reminded Kauf of competing.

“When you’re at the top of a big run or longer shot, it’s so much similar to being in the gate for me,” said Kauf, an Olympic skier who placed first in the individual and dual moguls at the 2019 U.S. Freestyle Championships in New Hampshire. “They’re counting down on their radios and when you go, you have to make it look the best you can. You don’t want to mess up.”

While Kauf didn’t ski moguls during the Warren Miller shoot, she said she was constantly reminded why she began skiing in the first place.

“I love any chance I can get to go free skiing and playing in the mountains,” she said. “I love being out picking a line and shredding, because that’s what I grew up doing. That’s how I fell in love with the sport, and it was fun to get back to that a little bit this spring.”

The final test of being a new member of the Warren Miller ski film team is to watch her first film with an audience.

“I’m excited and also really nervous, because I haven’t seen any of the clips from our segment,” she said. “I have no idea what to expect or what it’s going to be like. I’m just hoping I didn’t say anything stupid.”