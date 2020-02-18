Skullcandy fundraiser for Protect Our Winters travels back in time to the ‘80s

What: Skullcandy’s Neon Nights For Powder Rights benefit for Protect Our Winters

Skullcandy, the Park City-based consumer audio company, wants people to tease their hair, wear day-glo and pogo dance when it throws its Neon Nights For Powder Rights benefit Thursday night.

The event, a benefit for Protect Our Winters, a climate action nonprofit founded by pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones, will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Skullcandy headquarters at 6301 Landmark Drive, said Lyndsey Bull, Skullcandy associate global brand manager.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $35, Bull said. All ticket buyers will get one drink ticket and a custom mirror mug that they will use for cocktails, wine and soft drinks, provided by Tito’s Vodka, Uinta Brewing, Black Feather Whiskey and Waterloo Sparkling Water, throughout the night and to take home, she said.

“With this being an event that raises awareness about climate change, we wanted to eliminate the use of single-use waste,” Bull said. “All drinks will be $5 across the board, and the food will be provided by Lucky Slice Pizza, with the proceeds also benefiting Protect Our Winters.”

We cold-called them and asked if they would go on a date with us…” Lyndsey Bull, Skullcandy associate global brand manager

VIP ticket holders will also receive an ‘80s-inspired neon Skullcandy and POW-logo headband and a one-year membership to POW.

“That membership will get them on a mailing list,” Bull said. “They will receive POW swag mailed to them and announcements of what POW is doing.”

The evening will include ‘80s music spun by DJ Matty Mo, who, Bull said, is like Skullcandy’s official DJ.

“He is well known in the surrounding areas and with other outdoor-focused organizations,” she said.

Other activities will include a silent auction, a photo booth and an ‘80s costume contest.

“As of now, the silent auction includes donated items that are collectively worth more than $20,000,” Bull said.

Those items include Deer Valley lift passes, Giro goggles, a Traeger grill package and cooking class, a GoPro HERO8 camera and accessories, to name a few.

“We’re also including some one-of-a-kind products, such as headphones and charging banks, that feature artwork from different POW ambassadors,” she said.

The silent auction, which is only open to attendees, will be held through a private website online, so they can check their phones throughout the night, according to Bull.

“We wanted to keep it special for those who could be at the event in person,” she said.

The photo booth will be set up in the lobby by Skullcandy’s trademark chairlift, according to Bull.

“We decided to do that because the idea for Skullcandy was born on a chairlift,” she said. “People will be able to get photos of themselves in ‘80s ski gear.”

And with ‘80s fashion in mind, the costume contest will give special prize from POW to the best throwback outfit, Bull said.

Midway through the evening, Protect Our Winters members will give a 10- to 15-minute presentation about the organization’s mission and some of its programs, she said.

In addition, Skullcandy founder Rick Alden and some local athletes will be in attendance, Bull said.

“Rick is always excited about Skullcandy’s partnerships with organizations such as POW,” she said.

The idea for the partnership started in January 2019, Bull said.

“Everyone around the office was hungry to give something back to the community,” she said.

While Skullcandy has a program called Born in PC, which was started in 2015, where all profits from Skullcandy products purchased in Park City go back to the community, the staff wanted to do something bigger, Bull said.

“So we did some research for nonprofits that would align with our brand,” she said.

Skullcandy found Protect Our Winters a few weeks later.

“We cold-called them and asked if they would go on a date with us,” Bull said. “We met with them at Outdoor Retailer last year and gave some proceeds to POW.”

Shortly thereafter, Skullcandy invited POW representatives to a global sales meeting in Park City where they could visit the headquarters and meet employees.

“We launched our partnership on Earth Day last year, and the response was incredible,” Bull said. “We are so happy that we can use our platform to share POW’s message.”