Slamdance accepting submissions





Submissions are now open to the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival that is planned as a hybrid event this year. The festival is scheduled to run in person from Jan. 20-26 in Park City, and online from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel at slamdance.com/festival.

Filmmakers who submit their films before the early deadline of July 4 will receive a deal on their submission fee.

The Slamdance Film Festival accepts films in every genre, on any topic, from every country around the world.

Slamdance spotlights low-budget Narrative and Documentary features by first-time directors, Breakout Features from non-first time directors, short films across genres, and episodes.

It does not disqualify any films based on premiere status or date of completion.

The Slamdance Film Festival program is selected entirely from its blind submissions pool and no films are given special treatment based on who made them or who the jury knows.

More than 200 Slamdance alumni filmmakers are responsible for the programming and organization of the festival.

Comprised of a variety of backgrounds, interests, and talents, but with no individual filmmaker’s vote valued more than any other, Slamdance committees have been able to stay close to its original DIY spirit and continue to champion the bleeding-edge of contemporary filmmaking.