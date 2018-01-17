Slamdance welcomes Solodnikova as new festival manager

Alina Solodnikova, Slamdance's new festival manager, relationship with the film festival nearly 365 days ago.

She co-produced Cullen Hoback's "What Lies Upstream," a documentary that investigated a 2014 chemical spill in West Virginia that left 300,000 people without drinking water. The film premiered at Slamdance last year, and Solodnikova joined the films' cast and crew in Park City for the event.

"We had the best time and I got to meet everyone on the Slamdance staff," Solodnikova said.

During this past summer, Slamdance announced Solodnikova would replace Clementine Leger, who had been the festival director for the past few years.

I'm very inspired by our mantra – 'by filmmakers for filmmakers,' and this has been such a helpful thing to refer to while making the decisions and coordinating the programs to make this year's festival great."Alina Solodnikova,Slamdance's new festival manager

Solodnikova, who is originally from Moscow, Russia, said she was so honored for her new role.

"It is a big vote of confidence that they wanted to work with me," Solodnikova said.

Solodnikova's credentials speak for themselves.

She worked at The Polytechnic Museum in her native Russia, where she helped launch the Contemporary Science Film Festival 360°.

After developing the annual event in Moscow, Solodnikova produced science documentary festivals around the country, including Snezhinsk and Ozyorsk, and parts of central Russia.

She feels her work with those festivals, which brought people together with common themes, has prepared her for Slamdance.

"One of the things that makes Slamdance so interesting is that it also brings many different people together," Solodnikova said. "I'm very inspired by our mantra – 'by filmmakers for filmmakers,' and this has been such a helpful thing to refer to while making the decisions and coordinating the programs to make this year's festival great."

Solodnikova also referred back to her own experience as a Slamdance entrant when deciding what art she wanted to cultivate during this year's festival.

"I remember how I felt when I submitted my film and how I wanted the premiere to go," she said. "So I want to make sure that I reach out to everyone who I can in the filmmaking community and audience to make their experience memorable."

Slamdance cofounder Peter Baxter is happy to welcome Solodnikova to Slamdance.

"When she described the Contemporary Science Film Festival 360°, that she produced, which is really like an on-the-road festival that she took films all across Russia, even to government-restricted places, I felt that anyone who could pull off that kind of production was easily suited to what we do at Slamdance," he said. "She really impressed me. She's very calm under pressure and very good with filmmakers. She's a great asset and human being to be with us at Slamdance."

Slamdance runs from Jan. 19-25, at Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Park Ave. Visit http://www.slamdance.com.