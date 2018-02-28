SLUG Magazine celebrates 29th anniversary March 16

SLUG Magazine is thrilled to present SLUG's Saturn Return: 29th Anniversary Party, in Salt Lake City on March 16.

The event will feature local DJs, free tarot card readings, virtual reality experiences, local artists and more.

Since 1989, SLUG has been a free, local-centric magazine dedicated to building our community through music, arts, lifestyle and events. By providing monthly issues throughout the state of Utah and additional weekly content on SLUGMag.com, SLUG has greatly contributed to the underground community.

For SLUG Magazine's 29th anniversary, we are honoring the phenomenon that is Saturn's Return. Saturn's Return is an astrological event wherein Saturn completes its orbit around the sun to where it was at one's birth. Happening about every 29 years, Saturn's Return signifies a rite of passage into self-awareness and the next step in one's life.

To celebrate, SLUG is taking over two venues to provide two out-of-this-world experiences.

Urban Lounge , 241 S. 500 East, will feature three local electronic music acts: UTA Trax, Nate Holland and Thoroughbred. There will also be stage visuals from a local projection artist, an exclusive drink menu and a Saturn-themed photo booth courtesy of SmileBooth.

Next door to the Urban Lounge at RYE, 239 S. 500 East, SLUG Mag will host an all-ages Tarot Card Lounge and virtual reality experiences. Come enjoy free tarot card readings by Brooke South, Crystal Cooper of Salt City Tarot, Renee Sarasvati, Sydnee Peronnet or Ali Shimkus.

Doors to Urban Lounge open at 8:30 p.m. Doors to RYE open at 9:30 p.m. The party ends at 1 a.m.

"Everyday, SLUG Magazine strives to be as accessible to our community as possible," says Angela Brown, SLUG Mag's executive editor. "With that in mind, we created our Tarot Card Lounge so folks of all-ages can celebrate SLUG's Saturn's Return." Featured in the Tarot Lounge, local artists will sell their space-themed work and an intergalactic virtual reality experience will be provided by 3-D Morph.

Like the magazine, both parties are free.

For information, visit http://www.slugmag.com/event/saturns-return-slugs-29th-anniversary-party.