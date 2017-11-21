Smith resigns as Kimball Art Center executive and education director

The Kimball Art Center is going through changes.

Lindsie Smith, after serving four months as the nonprofit's executive and education director, announced her last day will be Wednesday.

"I've come to realize just how deep my love for science education runs," Smith said in a letter to Kimball Art Center friends and supporters that was acquired by The Park Record. "With that in mind, I have made the difficult decision to return to the Clark Planetarium where I worked previously to continue to explore my passion for science education."

Smith leaves the KAC with a greater appreciation of the nonprofit's work.

"From the moment I began my work with the Kimball Art Center, I was struck by how committed the organization is to inspiring the Wasatch Back through art – from hands-on education to exposure to a wealth of renowned artists," she said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to lead an organization as innovative, creative and impactful as this."

The Kimball Art Center has announced that George "Jory" Macomber will be the interim executive director/education director starting Monday until a permanent one is found.

Macomber has served as the vice president of career and education at U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

He also recently served as the head of school for the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, where he led staff development, program development and fundraising, as well as spearheaded the design and construction of two multi-million dollar facilities.

Smith believes Macomber is the right person for the interim job.

"When I first began talking with Jory about our strategic plans, I was excited to learn that his skills will complement the Kimball in so many ways and his enthusiasm is unparalleled," Smith said. "He has been in leadership positions in the nonprofit world for more than 15 years and is ready to embark on a rewarding journey in arts education."

Smith thanked the Kimball Art Center members and partners for their support in the statement.