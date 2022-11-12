‘Snowland’ showered with a Mountainfilm commitment grant￼

Cora Lee Witt is the subject of Park City-based filmmaker Jill Orschel’s documentary “Snowland.” The film just received a commitment grant from Mountainfilm, a nonprofit in Telluride, Colorado, that hosts a film festival and supports projects that examines socially, politically and culturally relevant topics and inspires audiences to create a better world.

Photo by Jill Orschel

A commitment grant is providing a blanket of funds to support “Snowland,” a locally produced documentary about Cora Lee Witt, a former child bride of the former Short Creek polygamous group.

The grant– presented by Mountainfilm , a nonprofit in Telluride, Colorado, that hosts a film festival and supports projects that examines socially, politically and culturally relevant topics and inspires audiences to create a better world– will help award-winning Park City-based filmmaker Jill Orschel continue her work on the film that she has been working on since 2013.

“There are so many worthy projects out there that are being made by many underrepresented artists — people of color, trans artists and women,” she said. “So anything that comes my way is always needed and appreciated. And to have their seal of approval gives us credibility and it was a big boost for all of us.”

The film’s title came from a fantasy world that Witt, who is now in her 70s, created inside her mind and through art to help cope while living under the strict religious and patriarchal rules of the polygamous sect.

She joined the group when she was 12, and became the second wife of a polygamous family when she was 14, according to Orschel.

The family broke up due to abuse allegations after Witt had mothered eight children, she said.

While Orschel didn’t disclose the amount of the grant, she said it will help support those who are currently working on “Snowland.”

“Feature-length documentary filmmaking creates jobs for the independent artists I’m working with who are also working on other projects,” she said.

Orschel, herself, is a freelance photographer and producer; the film’s editor, Susan Metzger, is currently working on a limited series for HBO, composer Connor Cook is a music teacher in Appalachia, and artist Jeremy Rourke is an Academy Award-nominated animator.

“We are almost finished with our rough cut,” Orschel said. “Once Susan finishes her work with HBO, we’ll head toward finishing that. We also plan on hosting a screening for our advisors, and then we’ll push to complete the film’s fine details.”

Courtesy of Jill Orschel

This year Mountainfilm distributed $60,000 to 28 projects, said Lucy Lerner, the organization’s senior programmer, in a statement.

Mountainfilm Festival Director Suzan Beraz said she respects the filmmakers’ hard work.

“It’s a testament to the tenacity of these filmmakers who are overcoming numerous obstacles to tell stories that inspire, uplift and celebrate the indomitable spirit,” she said in a press release.

In the months ahead, Orschel and her crew will work on a new campaign titled “Be Part of the Art,” which will consist of a series of events that will not only raise awareness of the film, but show how people can support it.

The first event of the campaign will be Orschel’s participation in the Park City Library ’s new Local Speaker Series. Orschel will give her presentation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“I’m going to introduce the project, and I will show a new scene and photos, play some music and show some animations as well,” she said. “We plan to do other events this winter and hopefully bring each of our artists to Park City for other events and magical experiences.”

Orschel’s goal is to finish the film and submit it to festivals in 2023.