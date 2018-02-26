Snowshoe by the light of the full moon on March 2

McPolin Farm Manager Minda Stockdale is grateful for the recent snowfall.

The extra inches of white means this year's Full Moon Snowshoe hike on March 2 at the farm won't be just a full moon hike.

"We'll actually be able to live up to the event's name," she said.

The event, which will take place at 3000 S.R. 224, will start at 6 p.m. with a chili dinner and dancing to live music.

“We are going to go out the night before and stake out some of the nature trails that run behind the barn...”Minda Stockdale,McPolin Farm manager Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are $30 per person.

"The dinner [prepared by Brent Whitford of Red Bicycle Breadworks] will take place at the farm shed and the music will be performed by Lash LaRue," Stockdale said. "The hike will start about 7:30 p.m. and will end when the cow jumps over the moon, which will be around 9 or 9:30 p.m."

While on the trails snowshoers will get to participate in some lunar trivia that will be set up by Friends of the Farm, a local nonprofit that supports the farm and is sponsoring the event.

"We are going to go out the night before and stake out some of the nature trails that run behind the barn," Stockdale said. "We'll have a beginner's trail for those who haven't snowshoed before, and we'll also have an advanced trail for people who want a little more challenge."

The hikes will take about an hour and a half, and families are welcome.

"They won't be any super strenuous, but enough to have fun," Stockdale said.

The Friends of the Farm, a local nonprofit, is dedicated to the preservation of McPolin Farm,

"Friends of the Farm will also be on hand to serve as guides," Stockdale said. "We are grateful to them for the work they do all year with the upkeep of the farm."

The Full Moon Snowshoe is one of three official events Park City hosts at the McPolin Farm. The other two events are the Scarecrow Festival and Your Barn Door Is Open, an annual barn hoedown dinner and dance.

"The McPolin Farm was purchased by Park City in 1990, and the city wanted to keep it open for the community," Stockdale explained. "These are opportunities for people to come and enjoy the farm, but also learn about its history."

The original 160-acre farm was homesteaded in 1886 by the Harrison McLane family and acquired by Isabelle and Dan McPolin around 1900, according to historical records.

The McPolins erected the barn, which measures 7.468 square feet, of recycled timber salvaged from an old tailings mill in 1908, the records document. The milking parlor was added in the 1950s, and extended the space an additional 1,500 square feet.

Patrick and Grace McPolin inherited the farm in 1923 and operated it as a dairy farm until they sold it to D. A. Osguthorpe, a Salt Lake veterinarian, in 1948.

The farm's original house burned shortly afterwards and a concrete block house was built across the highway where members of the family lived until Park City purchased the farm in 1990.

Since then the farm has undergone an involved refurbishing, which included a structural upgrade on the barn by Hogan Construction, said former farm manager Denise Carey a few months before her retirement last week.

"The total budget for the renovation was $1.4 million, and the completed project came in around $1.1 million, according to Carey.

Full Moon Snowshoe participants can bring their own snowshoes or borrow some, Stockdale said.

"White Pine Touring will provide snowshoes, so when people purchase tickets, they just have to check the box or tell the person who is taking the order that they need snowshoes," Stockdale said.

She also wanted to let people know that parking at the farm is limited.

"We would prefer people to park at PC MARC and take the free shuttle that will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to the farm," she said. "After the dinner and hike, the shuttle will run from the farm back to PC MARC."

The Friends of the Farm's Full Moon Snowshoe Hike will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 2. Tickets for $30 are available for purchase at the PC MARC's front desk. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 435-615-5401. Tickets are also available online at http://bit.ly/2GC9dbJ. For information, email minda.stockdale@parkcity.org.