Snowshoers can get a full moon treatment at McPolin Farm

Friends of the Farm will host its annual Full Moon Snowshoe on March 26 at the McPolin Farm. The event will include a catered dinner, a hike through the woods on the farmstead and hot chocolate and cookies.

Snowshoers will be able to explore the McPolin Farm under the light of a full moon.

At least that’s what Insa Riepen hopes. She is looking forward to the annual full moon dinner and snowshoe hike at the farm event that will run from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

Tickets are now available, and must be purchased in advance. The $30 price covers the cost of presenting the event, said Riepen, a member of Friends of the Farm, a volunteer custodian committee that promotes educational and other opportunities at the McPolin Farm.

The full moon event, which takes place rain, snow or moon shine, is a yearly excursion, and one of the more unique events in town.

“We either have a blizzard that makes no one want to go out, or we have people who have eaten so much at the dinner that they don’t want to go out either,” she said with a laugh. “In all seriousness, however, people want to come enjoy the event at this unique site.”

The McPolin Farm is a historic landmark and considered by many people as a gateway to Park City.

The 160-acre farm was first established as a cattle farm and owned by the Harrison McLane family before Dan McPolin purchased and turned it into a dairy farm in the early 1900s, according to local records.

D.A. Osguthorpe bought the farm in 1948, and added the milking parlor in the 1950s, which tacked on an additional 1,500 square feet to the barn. Park City acquired the farm in 1990, and in 2017 completed a renovation of the 7,468-square-foot barn.

The barn won’t be open during the full moon event, Riepen said.

“One of the reasons is because it’s too darn cold,” she said. “I don’t know how old buildings can hold the snow and ice in their bones.”

The shed next door to the barn, which will be the site for a catered dinner prior to the hike, will be open and warm, according to Riepen.

The dinner, prepared by Dalton Campbell from Park City Elite Private Chefs in Kamas, will include vegetarian and meat lovers chili, cornbread, two choices of salads, water, tea and hot chocolate, she said.

“People can also bring any beverage of their choice if they want,” she said.

Once dinner is over, attendees will don snowshoe equipment and head out to the trails, Riepen said.

“Participants should dress appropriately,” she said. “I would highly recommend gloves, because for some reason there are always people who forget their gloves.”

Snowshoes will be provided by White Pine Touring, but people are welcome to bring their own, as well as walking poles, Riepen said.

“I will bring as many headlamps as I can, but I would encourage people to bring their own,” she said. “We’ll have its light if the moon is out, but if it isn’t, and I have no control over that, you will enjoy the hike more with a headlamp.”

Snowshoers will be divided into groups — beginners and experienced, Riepen said.

“We have room for 65 people, so if we need to break into smaller groups, we will do that,” she said.

One of Riepen’s favorite parts of the hike is the feeling of being at one with nature.

“When you get to the woods, the cars on (S.R.) 224 that is right by the barn seem so far away,” she said. “It feels like you’re removed from your busy life. It’s really a great feeling.”

The hike will finish back at the shed.

“When everyone is cold and tired, we will come back into the warmth and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies,” Riepen said.

While there is no parking at the farm or at the farm’s trailhead for the full moon event, free parking is available at PC MARC, 1200 Little Kate Road, according to Riepen.

“We will have some warm shuttles waiting to take you to the farm,” she said. “The drivers are very friendly who know where they are going, and they will drop you off right in front of the shed.”

Also, the full moon snowshoe event is for humans only, Riepen said.

“We ask people to leave their dogs at home,” she said.