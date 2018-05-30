Snyderville Electric Band powers up debut CD

Snyderville Electric Band will play 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, at The Spur, 351 Main St., and will perform a CD release party for its debut album “Kings of Hard Weather,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at State Road Tavern at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32 in Kamas. The album is available digitally on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Bandcamp. The CDs are available at the band’s live shows or through its website, snydervilleelectricband.com.

Snyderville Electric Band is making a name for itself with its brand of classic blues-based rock n' roll, which, at times, is kissed with some rowdy Southern swagger.

The band — consisting of guitarist, harmonica player and lead vocalist Hal ODell, drummer and background vocalist Dan Lynch and bassist George Dymalski — has recorded its debut album, "Kings of Hard Weather", and will play at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, at The Spur Bar & Grill. 352 Main St. The trio will also play an official CD release party from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at the State Road Tavern in the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32 in Kamas.

"We'll perform all the songs from the album and perform some covers that have been meaningful to us," ODell said. "The CD release show is also a chance for us to get together, celebrate and share this experience with some of the people who have helped us along and liked the music."

TThe origins of Snyderville Electric Band reach back to 2015, when ODell retired from his career as a physician in Oklahoma City and moved to Park City.

We got some good feedback, and that’s when we started to think we could put an album together...” Hal ODell,Snyderville Electric Band guitarist and vocalist Recommended Stories For You

"While I loved Park City and the mountains, my goal was to end up in a band and play music live," he said.

The Utah Conservatory hooked ODell up with a group of musicians shortly after he arrived.

One of the musicians was drummer Dan Lynch.

"He and I decided that we were a good fit and (that we would) try to put together a proper band," ODell said.

They reached out to guitarist Douglas Erekson, who was in a band with bassist George Dymalski.

"While Douglas went on to do other things, the three of us decided to make it a go as a three piece band," said ODell, who cited Neil Young as his biggest musical influence.

The three began practicing in earnest in the spring of 2016 and played their first show a year later.

"We (had) been pretty open ended about where the band would go, and began paring down the songs we wanted to do," ODell said.

One night the ODell, Lynch and Dymalski took in a show at The State Room in Salt Lake City.

"We saw a band called The Record Company and we were intrigued by them because they were a three-piece and their style was similar to what we were playing," ODell said. "We were also blown away by their musicianship and stage presence and what they were able to do with a three-piece band."

The experience lit a fire under the Snyderville Electric Band.

"We buckled down to get work on songs we liked and started putting original songs together," ODell said. "I had dabbled in writing song lyrics for a while, and here I found myself with a couple of fantastically talented musicians. So we would bring our lyrics together and go through the creative process of working out the arrangement and melody."

As the trio practiced, they began writing more originals and added them to their setlist.

"We got some good feedback, and that's when we started to think we could put an album together," ODell said. "If we weren't writing original material, we wouldn't have recorded an album, because there's not much to an album of covering other people's stuff."

Lynch, a retired electrical engineer, offered to put a studio together.

"He already made a practice studio for us, and said he could get the equipment together so we could start recording," ODell said.

Once the recording space was set, the band began laying down tracks. The transition from playing live to playing to record took some adjustments.

"We were relatively happy with the songs before we recorded them, but once we started recording, we would play them back and hear things we didn't like," ODell said. "So we started cleaning them up, which, I think, was where the craft of making these songs finished products began."

The next challenge came when the band began balancing, tweaking and sequencing the recorded songs.

"It was very time-intensive for us," ODell said. "The things that took us 50 hours to do probably would take a professional mixer two or three hours to do. But when we finished, we were proud of what we did, and that make us excited for the next time."

ODell is looking forward to the next project with Lynch and Dymalski.

"I couldn't be more pleased at how the three of us work together," he said. "We have minor creative differences once in a while, but we are philosophically in the same place about wanting what we do as good as we can do it."