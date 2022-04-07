Sō Percussion outreach taps Park City High School musicians for Saturday’s concert

Bret Hughes, Park City High School music program percussion director is grateful for his the opportunity his students have to rehearse and perform with Sō Percussion this week. The workshop residency and concert are facilitated by Park City Institute.

Bret Hughes, Park City High School music program percussion director, is looking forward to Sō Percussion’s outreach with his students this week.

It’s because the workshop won’t be a typical masterclass facilitated by Park City Institute, which is bringing the four-man modern chamber music ensemble to town for a concert on April 9.

“I was expecting a standard outreach where my students would be able to interact with the group, but the Park City Institute outreach coordinator Stacey Sayers started working on this, she told us when Sō Percussion performs, they want the outreach to include students to perform with them,” Hughes said. “The workshop has turned into a multi-day residency, with the ultimate goal of having 23 students performing with Sō Percussion during their main stage concert on Saturday night.”

Participating in an all-immersive outreach is something Sō Percussion founder Jason Treuting has always believed in.

“Wherever we go we bring (local) folks in to play the music with us, and whenever we do that, we discover something new with the music we play,” Treuting said.

Treuting and his bandmates — Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski and Eric Cha-Beach — will begin working with the Park City High School students on Thursday.

“We get to town on April 6, and we’ll play with the students on April 7 and 8 and do the show on April 9, so we get two nice chunks to connect with them,” Treuting said. “I had a chance to Zoom with Bret and he filled me in where the students are coming from. This is going to be a big group of people — strings, winds, pianists, percussionists, a bassist and a vocalist.”

Quillen is also looking forward to meeting the students.

“For us, it’s about learning about how some of the music we play works in different circumstances,” Quillen said. “When you work on music you know really well with people you have never met before, they bring things to the table you’ve never thought of, and that’s a great way to meet people.”

Quillen also enjoys participating in the back-and-forth between the students and his ensemble. “Seeing the looks on the students’ faces when they’ve had an impact on us is empowering for us, and I don’t want to underestimate how empowering it is for the students,” he said.

Sō Percussion founder Jason Treuting, left, says his chamber ensemble’s workshops and outreach programs are like keepsakes that add to a composition’s evolution. Sō Percussion will work and perform with Park City High School music students this week.

Sō Percussion’s outreach programs are like keepsakes to Treuting.

“We pick up little things along the way, and we can see how the music morphs with each workshop and performance,” he said. “It’s like we get a little souvenir from the people we work with.”

Sō Percussion has already sent some music to Hughes so the students can start working.

“The group performs a modern style of chamber music, and it’s not the type that is all written down,” Hughes said. “They play some indeterminate music, and some open-ended music that can go a bunch of different ways, so the students are learning their parts, but we’ll not see how it all goes together until the group comes to town.”

Hughes, who has a masters degree in percussion performance from the University of Utah, has always wanted his students to work with Sō Percussion, and Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides gave him that chance.

“Ari reached out to the school’s music staff and asked who we would like to see on the Eccles Center stage, and he said he wanted to commit to presenting outstanding performances that we would support, and artists who we would like to do outreach with,” Hughes said. “I sent him a couple of different names and Sō Percussion was at the top of the list. They are in the Top 5 of percussion ensembles that every percussionist knows about.”

Hughes also had the opportunity to see Sō Percussion in action a few years ago.

“They also did a small residency with the University of Utah Percussion Studio prior to me getting my Masters degree down there,” he said. “So, I was able to watch them work.”

Outreach programs like the ones that Sō Percussion offers can make a huge impact on students and other young musicians, Hughes said.

“Students leave those experiences excited about the art they’ve created, and they leave excited to practice their instruments and perform their own art,” he said. “Also, those who do these workshops are genuinely nice people. And I believe it’s important for these developing artists to see that you not only have to be outstanding musicians, but also outstanding human beings to be successful. I’m so thankful to Park City Institute for taking a chance on a group like this to further art and art experiences in the community.”