Native American flutist Shelley Morningsong and storyteller and dancer Fabian Fontenelle will lead workshops and perform during the Solstice Flute Festival.

Courtesy of Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle

Solstices Flute Festival Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22 Homestead Resort, 700 N. Homestead Drive in MIdway Free solsticeflute.org

Solstice Flute School director Nancy Haga invites the public to the Solstice Flute Festival, a midsummer celebration of Native American culture.

The seventh edition of the annual Park City event, which was originated in Park City in 2012, will include live music, artisan instrument makers, jewelers and spiritual workshops on As the Park City High School band honors the fallen on Omaha Beach today, read about the ways in which Park City has commemorated “the longest day.” Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, at the Homestead Resort in Midway.

The vendor marketplace will open each day at 10 a.m. and run through 6:30 p.m., and various performances will be held throughout, according to Haga.

The festival comes on the heels of the Solstice Flute School, which runs from June 17-20, and for which a handful of the festival’s featured musicians serve as faculty, Haga said.

“We have nearly 20 world-class musicians who will be at the festival to perform,” she said.

Musicians include Shelley Morningsong, Jack “Crazy Flute” Holland and Rona Yellow Robe (see accompanying story) to name a few.

“All of these artists are donating their time to be with us,” Haga said.

In addition to the performances, the festival will include free and paid workshops, Haga said.

The 12 workshops, which will start at 9 a.m., each day are taught mostly by teachers of the Solstice Flute School, which runs from June 17-20.

“Many of these teachers are recording artists in the Native American and World Music categories,” Haga said.

Not all the workshops focus on the flute.

The free workshops including a didgeridoo class and Native American storytelling.

The storytelling workshop will be taught by Fabian Fontenelle, who is of the Zuni and Omaha tribes.

“Not only is he the great-great-grandson of Chief Big Elk of the Omaha people, but also a world-champion dancer who performs at the Gathering of the Nations Pow Wow held each year in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Haga said.

The fee-based workshops include Where Passion Meets Purpose, taught by Will Clipman, a percussionist for Grammy-winning Native flute player R. Carlos Nakai and Playing with Rhythm, which is a drumming and percussion workshop.

The workshop will be led by Nels Anderson of DrumBus, a local organization that uses hand drums to teach rhythms and unity, Haga said.

The festival will also offer another percussion workshop called Rock the Rhythm from Around the World, hosted by Kalani Das, an award-winning percussionist who has worked with contemporary instrumentalists Yanni and Suzanne Ciani.

“Both of these workshops will be quite lively,” Haga said.

One of the last workshops of the festival will be the Shamanic Sound Bath.

“This is a lovely opportunity to lie down or sit in the large teepee and be engulfed by sounds of Native flutes, didgeridoos and other exotic instruments led by Shaman Russell Feingold,” Haga said.

Haga encourages people to pre-register for the fee-based workshops, because of a limited number of seats.

Each night the festival will close with free concerts.

Friday night’s concert will start at 6:30 p.m. and include flutists Joseph L. Young and Suzanne Teng and percussionist Gilbert Levy.

Saturday’s concert, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature didgeridoo player Matthew Machu and the husband and wife team of Morningsong and Fontenelle.

“The festival is our gift to the community, because we want all of these artists to share their talents with everyone,” Haga said.