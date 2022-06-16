Solstice Flute Festival rises again after a COVID-19 break

Shelly Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle will headline the Solstice Flute Festival concert on Saturday, June 25, at the Homestead Resort. The performance is titled "Songs of the People: a Musical Journey through the Winds of Change" that follows a historical timeline of Native American music from the traditional works to the contemporary sound.

Courtesy of Shelley Morningsong

The Solstice Flute Festival has shined a light on Native American music and culture since its humble beginnings at Newpark in 2013.

While taking a couple of years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Nancy Haga dreamed of putting together another in-person event, and the time has come.

This year’s Solstice Flute Festival, presented by the Solstice Flute School, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 at the Homestead resort in Midway, and it returns to its long-time format that includes workshops and concerts.

“This is the highlight of the year for so many people who are passionate about learning to play this most beautiful healing instrument called the Native American flute,” she said. “And after taking two years off, just getting together with what we call the Solstice Flutie Family will be a joyous reunion.”

Musicians and workshop instructors will include festival veterans and new faces, according to Haga.

Returning healers and teachers include Suzanne Teng , Joseph L. Young , Rona Yellow Robe , Kalani Das , Shelley Morningsong and her husband Fabian Fontenelle .

Das, Yellow Robe and Fontenelle will lead an Ancient Wisdom workshop on Friday. The workshop is designed to be a safe space where participants will connect through storytelling, music, chants, meditation and dance.

“It’s a wonderful experience,” Haga said. “It’s one of our more popular workshops, and that’s why we host it year after year.”

Suzanne Teng one of the teachers and healers of the Solstice Flute School will be among the performers of the Solstice Flute Festival’s Concert Under the Stars on Friday, June 24.

Courtesy of Nancy Haga

Friday will close with the traditional free Concert Under the Stars, including performances by Teng, Young, Yellow Robe, Das and Jonny Lipford .

“Jonny is probably one of the finest teachers in the Native music world,” Haga said. “We are so excited he is with us this year.”

Morningsong and Fontenelle are like the headliners this year because of a concert they will present Saturday night, Haga said.

“It’s their premier performance of a new theme called ‘Songs of the People: a Musical Journey through the Winds of Change,’” she said. “Fabian is a world champion Native dancer and he dances while Shelley sings her storytelling. They will go through a historical timeline of Native American music that starts from the traditional and shows how it evolved into the more contemporary sound.”

Admission to the performance is $15 per person, and children ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free, Haga said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to come have a picnic and experience Shelley and Fabian, who will be in full Native regalia,” she said. “They are multiple award-winners and superstars in the world of Nativce American Music.”

During the day on Saturday, the Solstice Flute Festival will present didgeridoo master Randin Graves , Haga said.

“Randin lives in Salt Lake City and has dual citizenship in the United States and Australia,” she said. “He will do some workshops in the afternoon, before we open up for the Saturday concert.”

Didgeridoo master Randin Graves, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Australia, will offer workshops during the Solstice Flute Festival on June 24-25 at the Homestead Resort. One of the workshops he will facilitate is a didgeridoo sound bath.

Courtesy of Nancy Haga

One of the workshops is a didgeridoo sound bath.

“Participants will lay on the floor and he will play the didgeridoo around them,” Haga said. “You can feel the sound reverberate throughout your body.”

In addition to the sound bath, Graves, a Fulbright Fellow and former coordinator of one of Australia’s leading Aboriginal Art Centres, will host a beginners class and a play-shop for intermediate and advanced players, Haga said.

Celebrating a decade of the Solstice Flute School and Festival is surreal for Haga.

“As the originator of this whole thing I had no idea that we would be going for 10 years,” she said. “We started back in 2013 with four teachers and 40 students, and now we’re known to be the largest and, we think, reputed to be the best Native flute school in the country. I’m so proud of what we created from starting out as a small school and festival.”