Songwriters will share their Voices in the Hills during free library concerts

Voices in the Hills summer concerts 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, except July 24 Park City Library patio, 1255 Park Ave. Free parkcitylivemusic.com

The summer’s free acoustic singer-songwriter series at the Park City Library patio is going through a little change.

“We’re renaming it the Voices in the Hills, and the focus is on musicians who are actively writing and releasing original songs,” said programmer Bill McGinnis, cofounder of the local music support group Muse PC. “Park City has a lot of great singers who do great covers, but everyone who will play this series has a credentialed list of original songs.”

That’s not to say the songwriters won’t play any covers during the sets that kick off at 11 a.m. on June 19, McGinnis explained.

“I love playing covers, but for the most part, we will focus on our own songs,” he said.

McGinnis will be the first performer of the season. (See accompanying schedule).

“I’ve never played a full set on the library patio,” he said. “So this is new to me.”

Mountain Town Music started the patio concerts three years ago with sponsorship by Friends of the Park City Library.

Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music’s conductor of community musical matters, reached out to McGinnis earlier this year to see if he would like to take on the series programming.

“He asked if members of Muse PC would be interested in playing these performances,” McGinnis explained. “I also took suggestions from other musicians and ended up with a lineup from people from all around the state, and even landed a singer from Nashville, named Melody Guy,”

Guy, who is scheduled to play July 31, was introduced to McGinnis by fellow local songwriter Jody Whitesides.

“We discovered that she knows and has performed with some of my friends from the singer-songwriter community,” McGinnis said. “We’ve been watching her work her way from Nashville to Park City. You know she’s a true musician because she’s touring in her own van that keeps breaking down.”

As far as Utah-based singer-songwriters go, Lyndy Butler, who will perform on June 26, hails from Hurricane.

Butler, who has played around the Park City area a number of times, just competed at the Wildflower! Music Festival and Competition in Galatyn Park, Texas, and in the Grassy Hill Kerrville New Folk Festival and Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

“She made it to the finals in both competitions,” McGinnis said.

Another Utah singer-songwriting contest competitor on the schedule is Alicia Stockman, another Park City music-scene staple.

Stockton placed second in Wildflower!, and she won first place in the Susanne Millsaps Performing Songwriter Showcase competition held at the Utah Arts Festival in 2017.

Voices in the Hills summer concert schedule June

19 — Bill McGinnis

26 — Lyndy Butler July

3 — Jody Whitesides

10 — Andrew Wiscombe

17 — Sophia Dion

31 — Melody Guy August

7 — Molly McGinnis

14 — Kristen Lloyd

21 — Shannon Runyon

28 — Alicia Stockman September

4 — Jessa Young Schedule is subject to change

McGinnis’ daughter Molly, who took second in the 2017 Millsaps competition, will perform at the library on Aug. 2.

“Molly graduated from the University of Utah with a fine arts degree,” McGinnis said.

Speaking of college student songwriters, Voices in the Hills will welcome back former Parkite Sophia Dion on July 11.

Dion, who played her first Deer Valley outdoor concert when she was 11, just finished her first year at the University of Southern California’s Thornton Music School, McGinnis said.

“I am really excited to have her back,” he said. “That kid has really developed as a songwriter.”

One of the more colorful singer-songwriters on the schedule is Kristen Lloyd, who has made a name for herself portraying “Krazy Ani,” an outlaw who robs the Heber Valley Railroad during its summer tours.

When Lloyd isn’t acting or singing her songs, she’s drawing “cow-toons.”

“The Academy of Western Artists named her Cowboy Cartoonist of the Year in 2018, so she’s what we call a triple threat,” McGinnis said.

Another respected artist in the singer-songwriter community is Jessa Young, who will perform Aug. 10.

The series will also feature Andy Wiscombe and Shannon Runyon, according to McGinnis.

Wiscombe, an Iraq war veteran who will play July 10, is from Ogden and uses songwriting to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, McGinnis said.

Runyon can be seen every Monday at The Cabin emceeing its open mic night.

“Shannon, another great singer who does so much for the local music scene, is the one who herds those musical cats at The Cabin,” McCinnis said laughing.

Voices in the Hills is designed to be an event for people to relax during their hectic day, McGinnis said.

“I think this is an opportunity to come out during their lunch break to hang out, breath the fresh air and hear some great music,” he said. “You get a chance to see friends and neighbors, and tourists will get a chance to see a part of Park City that tourists usually don’t see.”