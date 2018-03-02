Soul legend Mavis Staples will sing for Park City

Park City Institute presents singer Mavis Staples, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. Staples will perform on the Main Stage, part of Park City Institute's 20th Anniversary Season at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

"Mavis Staples' life story comes through in every note she sings," said Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr. "Her voice has only gotten richer, and her music delves deeper into the places where love lies. We are honored to have this legendary performer, barrier breaker, and tremendous talent on our Main Stage during the 20th Anniversary season at the Eccles Center."

From her teen years singing with her family at Holy Trinity Baptist Church in 1948 to founding the Staple Singers in 1953, to filling stadium shows for decades, Staples' performances run deep with struggle, hope and compassion.

Her work spans genres ranging from gospel to R&B, jazz to Americana.

She has collaborated and performed with Bob Dylan, Booker T., Ray Charles, and The Band, among many others. Staples' also has had music written for her by everyone from Prince to Neko Case.

Staples' latest album, "If All I Was Was Black" (ANTI- Records), marks her third collaboration with songwriter, producer and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

The album is filled with original compositions for Mavis' legendary voice, and a nation she's uniquely poised to address.

"We're not loving one another the way we should," Mavis said. "Some people are saying they want to make the world great again, but we never lost our greatness, we just strayed into division."

Staples, who is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honoree, delivers performances hailed for combing her musical history along with deep storytelling about her journey as an artist, marching in the south with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Los Angeles Times called Staples a "fireball of divinely fueled energy" onstage.