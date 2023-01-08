Speaker series harnesses Rancho Luna Lobos owner￼

Fernando Ramirez, Rancho Luna Lobos owner and sled competitor musher, will talk about overcoming obstacles to reach goals and dreams during the Local Speaker Series on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Park City Library.

David Jackson/Park Record

Fernando Ramirez knows a lot about overcoming obstacles to achieve dreams.

As co-owner of Rancho Luna Lobos , a dog-rescue, sled-dog training kennel in Peoa, Ramirez and his wife Dana, have helped thousands of canines who have come from abusive and neglectful backgrounds find new lives and, with some, the new love of dog sled racing.

Ramirez, who is currently training for a race in Europe (see story on page B-5), will relay some of these stories and talk about the work he and Dana do at the ranch during a free Local Speaker Series presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Park City Library.

“A lot of dogs on the ranch are rescues and come from traumatic backgrounds, and sometimes their previous homes were loving, but due to life-changing circumstances, they aren’t able to live there anymore,” he said. “So a lot of the work we do is what we call ‘self-growth’ with the dogs.”

We always take the worst-case scenarios, because those are the ones shortlisted to be euthanized…” Fernando Ramirez, Rancho Luna Lobos owner

To gain the trust of these dogs, Ramirez pays attention to each of the animals’ needs.

“My wife, during our tours at the ranch, will explain to guests that we’re not ‘dog whisperers,’” he said with a laugh. “If we were to classify ourselves, we would be ‘dog listeners,’ because we need to find ways to understand these dogs’ needs in order to help them come out of their shells and learn that there is more to life than what happened at their previous homes.”

Ramirez also needs to know which dogs want to become sled racers.

“The only thing I can’t teach them is the passion and drive to want to run, because we can’t force a dog to run,” he said. “If they have it, awesome. If they don’t, then we spend the time working with them so we can place them with good and active families where they can thrive.”

If a dog wants to race, Ramirez approaches its training as an art instructor teaches a student.

“Dog sledding is an artform, and we allow these dogs to express themselves like we do when we allow people to express themselves in painting and drawing,” he said. “Dog sledding to the dogs is like therapy. And it’s important for us to stay true to my work of staying true to the wellness of these dogs.”

Ramirez has a network of dog lovers who they can turn to when they need to place a dog that doesn’t want to race.

“We have a list of people we’ve already interviewed and met with who understand the lifestyle these dogs need,” he said. “And we’ve been able to build a successful placement program.”

Rancho Luna Lobos houses an array of dogs that include Alaskan huskies, which are essentially mixed breeds between Siberian huskies and any other working dogs, according to Ramirez.

“Most of my race teams are dogs that are mixed breeds between huskies and greyhounds,” he said. “We do have to put beanie hats, jackets and booties on them, so they stay warm.”

Other breeds housed and rehabilitated at the ranch include Alaskan malamutes, Siberian huskies and wolf hybrids.

“We have noticed that with the rise in popularity of shows like ‘Game of Thrones’ people have been buying wolf hybrids,” Ramirez said. “That’s concerning, because it takes a special person to know what they are getting into with wolf hybrids.”

All training and rehabilitation start with building trust, according to Ramirez.

“The dogs have to know that we are invested in them, so every dog here understands that they have purpose and a name,” he said.

The Ramirezes bought Rancho Luna Lobos in 2012, but had been doing introductory presentations with race dogs on trails prior.

“During those tours, we got a lot of questions regarding how the dogs were kept and what their living situations were like,” he said. “So, Dana and I decided to run the tours at the ranch.”

The couple makes sure all their guests can see everything that goes on behind the scenes to clear up some common misconceptions surrounding sled racing.

“A lot of people think the dogs are forced to run and are living in horrible conditions, but that isn’t the case,” he said. “So being as transparent as we can be allows our sport to thrive more, at least for our kennel.”

Ramirez developed an interest in dogsled racing at an early age. He made a plastic tabletop sled for his family dog when he was 8.

“My mom told me that my parents would support me, but said if I wanted to (race), we would have to rescue the dogs from shelters,” he said. “We always take the worst-case scenarios, because those are the ones shortlisted to be euthanized.”

The love of rehabilitating and training animals runs through Ramirez’s family genes.

“I come from a line of Mexican cowboys, and two of my ancestors were well-known and entrusted in training some of the most expensive horses in certain regions of Mexico,” he said. “Although my parents don’t have much to do with ranching any more, they wanted me to have that same type of mindframe my ancestors had while working with their animals. So, that was instilled in me as a boy, and now I’m sharing it with my five children.”

While Rancho Luna Lobos currently can house between 85 to 95 dogs at a time, there is a waitlist of at least 42 dogs looking to get into Ramirez’s program.

As part of the programming, the ranch hosts summer and winter youth camps.

The summer camps run Mondays through Fridays for seven weeks, and include summer dog sled runs, scavenger hunts, hiking and other team-building activities, Ramirez said.

“It’s a very good way for kids to unplug from technology and plug into nature and dogs,” he said. “We pair a dog with every camper, so they get to work with each other and bond.”

The winter camps include similar activities, but focus more on teaching the kids how to drive sleds.

“We have a huge fleet of junior sleds, and we team every student with up to three dogs,” Ramirez said. “We start training in the fall and that leads up to the end of January and February where we’ll do a dog-racing club for them, so they can show off what they have learned throughout the season.”

Being asked to speak at the Park City Library is an honor for Ramirez.

“We give presentations all over about chasing dreams that illustrate how we can overcome challenges, so it’s nice to be invited to Park City Library, which I haven’t been able to do, yet,” he said. “I grew up in Park City, so the town has a special place in my heart.”