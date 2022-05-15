Special ‘$avvy’ screening and discussion specifically designed for a Spanish-speaking audience

Yanley Espinal, the director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance and member of CNBC's Financial Wellness Advisory Council, teaches a finance class in a segment of Robin Hauser's documentary "$avvy." Espinal will be in Park City on May 18 to participate in an event for the local Latinx community that will feature a subtitled screening of the film, and post-panel discussion that will be held in Spanish.

Courtesy of Finish Line Features

Filmmaker Robin Hauser, whose documentary “$avvy” explores how the United States’ financial culture sidelines women, knows the film has the power to help all who watch it, regardless of gender and race.

So, she and Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang decided to host a screening specifically for the greater Park City area’s Latinx community.

The screening will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. While the film will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles, the post-screening panel discussion will be held in Spanish, Hauser said.

“I have been thinking a lot about the Latinx community in Park City, Summit County, Salt Lake County and Wasatch County, and it became apparent that ‘$avvy’ has the type of information about how (members of these communities) can take charge of their personal finances and grow their wealth that would be life changing,” she said.

Park City Film will screen th Spanish subtitled edition of Robin Hauser's "$avvy," a documentary that examines how the financial culture in the United States has historically sidelined women, on May 18, for the local Latinx community at the Jim Santy Auditorioum. The post-screening panel discussion will also be presented in Spanish.

Courtesy of Finish Line Features

To facilitate a Spanish-speaking audience, Hauser had to get the film subtitled.

“As soon as we decided to do this and set the date, I reached out to the production house I use in San Francisco and had both the trailer and film subtitled,” she said. “I wish I had the funds to dub the whole thing. That would have been incredible, but subtitles were the next best thing.”

Another reason why Hauser and Wang thought to focus on the Latinx community stems from one of the films’ featured experts, Yanely Espinal, director of educational outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance , a nonprofit on a mission to guarantee all high school students have access to a personal finance course before they graduate.

Espinal, whose parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic, got caught up in debt with credit cards she was offered during college, Wang said.

“Yanely shares a deeply personal story that audience members can relate to as first-generation Americans as they try to understand the banking system and how credit cards work,” she said. “Yanely makes the story and conversation accessible to a wider and more diverse and younger audience.”

Espinal will also travel to Park City to participate in the post-screening panel that will include Hauser and Bright Futures Community Outreach Coordinator Rebeca Gonzalez. The panel will be moderated by Sarah MacCarthy, Community Impact Director, Park City Community Foundation .

“It made sense to bring her in because everyone who watched the film just loves her,” she said. “Given that she talks about how she’s working hard to disrupt the generational cycle of poverty, I thought it might be a good thing to do.”

Hauser relied on Wang to procure the other panelists.

“She’s the one who really knows the organizations that work with Latinx population,” she said.

The panel will be conducted entirely in Spanish, said Hauser, who recently moved to Park City.

“I better practice up,” she said. “I grew up speaking Spanish, but I speak it poorly. So I fake it pretty well, but I don’t conjugate the verbs very well.”

Hauser and Wang knew they wanted to expand the documentary’s reach right before its initial community screening in Park City on March 17.

“The audience we had when we presented the fim in English was incredible,” Hauser said. “With 345 people, it was the biggest audience Park City Film had since pre-COVID.”

While the two had the idea to host a Spanish screening, members of the March 17 audience had approached them with the idea, Hauser said.

“That gave us the confidence that we were doing the right thing,” she said. “While this is targeting the Latinx community, this will be a safe place for everyone. And there will be free popcorn.”