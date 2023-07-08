Spectrum Sailing sets an open course for kids with autism

For information about Spectrum Sailing and its camps, visit spectrumsailing.org . For information about Park City Sailing, visit sailpc.org .

A girl with autism learns to steer a sailboat through Spectrum Sailing, a nonprofit that offers summer camps to children with autism. Spectrum Sailing is partnering with Park City Sailing to host a three-day camp in July at the Jordanelle Reservoir. Courtesy of Scott Herman

Park City Sailing and Spectrum Sailing want to get kids who have autism on the water.

The maritime nonprofits are hosting a camp from July 11-13 at Jordanelle Reservoir.

Although the camp is full, there is a waiting list, said Scott Herman, Spectrum Sailing founder and executive director.

“We recently had a parent who double booked, and we are able to pull in children through a drawing when the others pull out,” he said.

I called the five sailing programs locally and none would allow him to attend camp due to his diagnosis.” Scott Herman, Spectrum Sailing founder and executive director

On the surface, the three-day camp teaches kids how to sail, according to Herman.

“They learn the same things they would learn at a neuro-typical camp, but we just teach these things a little differently,” he said. “We make sure the kids are in an environment that isn’t too stressful. And by the third day, these kids are driving the boats and trimming the sails.”

Three to four kids and two adults will be on each boat, Herman said.

“One of the adults is the sailing instructor, and the other has a background in autism,” he said. “We partner with people who are trained and work in the field daily.”

The small groups make it easy for the kids to participate, Herman said.

“The minimum number is three,” he said. “That means one of the kids is driving. One of the kids is trimming the jib, and the other is trimming the main.”

Trimming means to adjust in sailing vocabulary, and the jib is the front sail of the boat, according to Herman.

“They all have to work together and communicate to make the boat work,” he said about the campers.

Working together also opens up more doors in everyday interaction for the kids, Herman said.

“By day three, these kids know each others’ names and are trading cell phone numbers,” he said. “That’s such a huge span of development from day one, where none of them want to talk with each other.”

Sometimes the experience pushes the kids to work on and develop other skills, Herman said.

“We had a kid who was 9 years old and never showed any interest in learning how to tie his shoes,” he said. “After I taught him how to tie three knots, he went home and told his mom he wanted to learn how to tie his shoes. Others developed the confidence to learn how to ride bikes and things like that.”

Herman started the first Spectrum Sailing program nearly five years ago in Charleston, South Carolina, as a summer camp for his son Daniel, who is autistic.

“I called the five sailing programs locally and none would allow him to attend camp due to his diagnosis,” he said. “My wife and I thought that was unacceptable, so we started a camp the next summer.”

That first year, more than 70 kids applied for 10 spots.

“That’s when we thought we were on to something,” he said. “We ran that camp, locally, for five years, and had to take a year off for COVID.”

Last year, Herman tossed around the idea of taking the program to other waters around the country, and that’s when the current Spectrum Sailing’s 501(c)(3) was formed.

“We held camps in Chicago, Charleston and Sarasota, Florida, and worked with 60 kids,” Herman said. “This year we have 10 camps, including Park City, and we’ll have over 180 kids come through the program.”

Herman discovered Park City Sailing through another organization called Warrior Sailing , which serves veterans who are working through physical and mental issues that have been brought on through their service.

“They’ve been great as sort of a mentor for us from an organizational standpoint,” he said. “They’ve run camps all over the country, and I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Warrior Sailing has a long-standing relationship with Park City Sailing, and the bond is specifically strong with local instructor Ken Block, according to Herman.

“As we started to grow, Warrior Sailing showed us this great partnership, and that’s how we got in touch with Park City,” he said.

Scott Herman started the first Spectrum Sailing program five years ago to accommodated his son Daniel, who has autism. Last year, Herman decided to offer Spectrum Sailing camps throughout the country, and is partnering with Park City Sailing for a July camp. Courtesy of Spectrum Sailing

Herman contacted Block, and the two talked about which sailing clubs’ boats, staff and volunteers were passionate about giving something back to the community.

“We hung up and then a half-hour later, Scott called me back and said he got a phone call from a club in Chicago and was going to start a camp there,” Block said. “Then we started talking about setting up a camp here at the Jordanelle.”

Park City Sailing, also known as Sail PC, does offer similar programs for people with disabilities through partnerships with other organizations, including the National Ability Center , according to Block.

“We’re a resource for other programs who want to realize the benefits that sailing can bring to the party, and in the case of Spectrum Sailing, it’s a program completely focused on kids with neuro diversity.”

Herman said Spectrum Sailing would have never gone national if it weren’t for organizations such as Park City Sailing.

“Our programs could not have reached what it has without community sailing organizations and yacht clubs who value what we do,” he said. “The only way we can have any of the successes and stories is only through partnerships with groups like Park City Sailing.”

Over the past five years, Spectrum Sailing has also given Herman more insight and understanding of his son’s community in terms of acceptance.

“It’s great that we can be a conduit to the sport of sailing, but I really think the value of what we do is making these kids feel included,” he said. “These kids usually aren’t invited or accepted into other camps, so it’s great to see what they can do with that self-esteem boost, and how it impacts their families and their interactions with other people.”

Herman has seen that impact in his own relationship with Daniel.

“It’s kind of funny, because Daniel doesn’t necessarily like to sail,” Herman said with a laugh. “But it’s great for me to work in his community, and I think this program lets him know that not only do I value him. I also care about people in his community.”

An email sent last year from Daniel’s teacher put everything into perspective.

“It said Daniel was crying, and I was worried that something was wrong,” Herman said. “Then in the next email, the teacher said Daniel was crying because he was so proud of me for doing this for other kids like him, because no one else cared. And in the email after that, the teacher wrote, ‘and now I’m the one who’s crying.'”