Spokane gets a taste of Park Silly Sunday Market

The Park Silly Sunday Market has expanded its influence into Spokane, Washington.

Silly Market co-founder Kimberly Kuehn, executive director Kate McChesney and operations director Michelle McDonald have traveled to the Lilac City several times over the past few months to help the Kalispel Tribe of Indians organize their own open-air market called the Quest Sunday Fest.

The market is scheduled to open on Sunday, July 14, and run weekly through Aug. 11, at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino, according to Kuehn.

“The tribe has been developing the area and just built an unbelievable event plaza that can hold up to 300 vendors,” she said. “They are also going to put in a dinner theater and a main street.”

Kalispel representative Sev Jones reached out to Park Silly last year through his friend Jeff Jones, Summit County director of economic development and housing. They are not related.

“(Sev) came to Park Silly last year, and we spent a few hours walking up and down the street,” McChesney said. “He then flew us to Spokane a few weeks later to talk about the market.”

The initial meeting was solely for consultation, McDonald said.

“After a while, they decided to hire us because had the recipe for the whole thing,” she said.

Kuehn said she feels good about the Quest Market.

“Like us, they work with nonprofits,” she said. “It’s like working with a family.”

Although McChesney and McDonald sometimes accompanied Kuehn to Washington, Kuehn has assembled a local team there to help set up the market.

“I do want everyone to know that I have no intention of moving to Spokane,” Kuehn said. “Park City is my home.”

Still, Kuehn said she’s honored to work with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians.

“We are planning to work with them for two to three years launching the market,” she said. “It’s exciting for Park City because this is the first full-event contract I’ve taken out of state.”