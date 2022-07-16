StretchLab extends its services to Park City

StretchLab Park City owner Lucia Hevierova celebrates her salon’s grand opening in Redstone. StretchLab is a leading assisted-stretching brand created to help people through customized flexibility services.

Courtesy of StretchLab Park City

Lucia Hevierova wants to help Park City residents expand their horizons with physical health.

That’s why she opened a StretchLab a few weeks ago at Redstone.

“I want to share the same feeling I get when I get off the bench,” she said.

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is a leading assisted-stretching brand created to help people through customized flexibility services. Hevierova was introduced to its services more than a decade ago while she was living in Naples, Florida.

She was experiencing issues with her nerves and was eventually diagnosed with sciatica, a condition caused by compression in the lower nerve roots located at the spine, she said.

“I started having shooting pain in my right and left legs, and I had some flare ups with lower-back pain,” she said. “I felt tingling in my legs, and it came to the point where I couldn’t get up from the bed. I had to wait until the inflammation went away.”

Hevierova traced the source of sciatica to the cleaning company she owned and ran for 20 years.

“I did some heavy lifting, and that’s how I damaged my lower back,” she said.

After the diagnosis, Hevierova had to stop many of her much-loved physical activities.

“I used to run and bike, and I did a little bit of boxing,” she said. “But I was told I could only do yoga and pilates and stretching to work on my core.”

To help with her stretching, she visited a StretchLab pop-up in Florida.

“It so happened that I had a flareup while I was there,” she said. “The general manager convinced me to lay down on a bench, and the physical therapist came in and worked on me. And when I got off the bench, the flare up was gone.”

Hevierova learned that StretchLab’s certified flexologists use the proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation or PNF system, which increases the patient’s range of motion by expanding muscle length neuromuscular efficiency.

“They do that in one, two or three cycles of stretching, wherever you feel the pain,” she said.

The flexologists are schooled in how they use the PNF system, according to Hevierova.

“They go through 70 hours of training, and 20 of those hours are through online modules, where they learn about the body and take tests,” she said.

After completing the online modules, flexologists attend two-day workshops and work with Master Flex, a person with more than 500 hours of experienced flex work, Hevierova said.

“They learn a lot of hands-on work and learn about the company, its policies and testing,” she said.

After the workshops, flexologists must complete another 20 hours of work with friends and families in a StretchLab studio.

“They can invite anyone, and then they can also work on our staff, and eventually our members,” Hevierova said. “After they finish the 70s hours, they get a certification that is recognized all over the world.”

Hevierova’s experience with StretchLab inspired her to open a shop in Park City.

“I knew it would complement all the hiking, biking and active lives found here,” she said. “I want to help people so they don’t get injured, and I want to help those who are injured recover.”

StretchLab sessions are membership-based, Hevierova said.

“We have six different memberships, where people can come in four or eight times a month for 25 or 50 minutes,” she said. “All of our sessions are either 25 or 50 minutes.”

In addition, StretchLab offers members a variety of session types, which are ideal for ages 9 to 80, Hevierova said.

“Dance teachers and sports coaches will sometimes recommend us, and because a lot of Park City residents travel a lot, I try to work with their schedules,” she said.

The Park City StretchLab hours run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Hevierova does have a flexologist onsite until 7 p.m. three nights a week.

“I always tell people to download our app to see what is available,” she said.

In addition to memberships, StretchLab sells attire, creams and assisted-stretching equipment.

“It’s the same equipment we use in the sessions,” Hevierova said. “We show them how to use them, so they can go and do their own stretching at home. That way when they come back the flexologists can go even deeper.”

Although Hevierova just opened her StretchLab shop, she hopes to get more involved in the community.

“I would love to participate in different events that take place around town,” she said. “I opted to open StretchLab here when I sold my cleaning business, because I wanted to help people the way StretchLab helped me.”