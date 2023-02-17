StretchLab extends programming for skiers and snowboarders￼

From left: StretchLab Park City owner Lucia Hevierova, General Manager Aaron Michael Le Boeuf and Head Flexologist Kholoud Abou Arida have revealed a new program for skiers and snowboarders. The Park City location is also approaching its one-year anniversary.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

As StretchLab approaches its one-year anniversary in Park City, franchise owner Lucia Hevierova wanted to expand her studio’s service to include skiers and snowboarders this winter season.

So, she tapped one of her flexologists, Kholoud Abou Arida, to develop a new program to add to the other services established by the assisted stretching brand that offers customized flexibility services.

“We have some people who come here who are skiers and snowboarders, and they tell us they want us to help them on things that are unique to them,” Hevierova said. “So I asked Kholoud to create the program.”

Abou Arida jumped at the chance.

It’s different when you stretch yourself than when you have someone do it for you.” Kholoud Abou Arida, StretchLab Park City head flexologist

“Many of my clients that I have worked on before are skiers, and I know what muscles to focus on,” she said. “So, I told Lucia we needed to focus mostly on the lower body.”

Hamstrings are the main starting points, according to Abou Arida.

“I knew those would be mostly tight and stiff,” she said. “Then we’ll go to the calves, ankles and hips.”

StretchLab offers a 25-minute or a 50-minute session for skiers and snowboarders, according to Abou Arida.

“We recommend 50, because we would like to diagnose the full body to see which muscles need more attention,” she said.

While 50 minutes may seem like a long time on a stretching table, Abou Arida says it’s not.

“Many people who stretch themselves without assistance may feel that 10 or 15 minutes is enough, but it’s different when you stretch yourself than when you have someone do it for you.” she said.

StretchLab started the skier and snowboarder sessions at the end of January, and Hevierova and her staff plan on continuing them throughout the season.

In addition, programs such as this help StretchLab secure more connections in the Park City community, said General Manager Aaron Michael Le Boeuf.

“Many people come to Park City to ski, and they also look for other activities that revolve around skiing,” he said. “So whatever we can do for them will also bring more business to us.”

The ski and snowboard sessions and the other StretchLab offerings can be custom designed for everyone, according to Le Boeuf.

“People hesitate to try things out, because they feel they are not flexible,” he said. “But we’re meant for all fitness levels and ages.”

After opening StretchLab in Park City nearly a year ago, Hevierova has seen the client list expand due to word-of-mouth and recommendations from local athletic coaches.

“We serve many figure skaters and hockey players,” she said. “There is no limit, as long as you don’t have any injuries that the doctor or you are afraid to make worse. The doors are open.”

For those who aren’t ready to commit to a 25- or 50-minute session, StretchLab offers 15 minutes of free stretches, Hevierova said.

“We do pop-ups around the community, and you can sign up for one there,” she said. “But you can also just call us and we’ll schedule you for a bench.”

If people want to continue their 15-minute free stretch, they get a $49 special for a first-time visit, Hevierova said.

“During that time, we get to know what they need, and the flexologists get to make recommendations based on those needs,” she said.

After the initial session, the person can opt to buy a membership that offers 25- or 50-minute sessions four or eight times a month.

“The sessions are ideal for ages 9 to 80,” Hevierova said.

Although the community is currently waist-deep in the winter season, Hevierova is looking towards her studio’s anniversary party on Saturday, April 8.

The all-day event will include food, drinks and opportunity drawings for special packages, she said.

“We have been very busy since we opened, and we would like to give something back to our community,” she said. “Anyone can show up. We’ll be open all day.”