Students invited to spring break with the Park City Film Series

Local students and their families will be able to visit Paris, New York, the future and a land of enchantment during spring break without leaving Park City, thanks to the Park City Film Series.

The nonprofit art-house theater and the Park City Library have set their second annual Spring Break Film Series that will run all next week.

"The spring break series was created in December 2016 as part of a city-wide initiative to create safe places for students to go when the schools are on break," said Park City Film Series Executive Director Katharine Wang. "We're now in our second year of offering the program and the response has been very positive."

The screenings, which will all happen at 4 p.m., will start Saturday, April 11, with David Soren's "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" and end on Saturday, April 14, with Michael Ocelot's "Tales of the Night."

Screenings between those bookends will include Kenneth Branagh's "Cinderella;" Jan Lachauer, Jakob Schuh and Bin-Han To's "Revolting Rhymes;" Andrew Stanton's "Wall-E;" Eric Summer and Eric Warin's "Leap;" and Stephen Chbosky's "Wonder."

"Captain Underpants," rated PG, is animated and based on the book series by Dav Pilkey.

"It's a clever story about two fourth-grade students who hypnotize their principal, who has a low sense of humor, into thinking he's an underpant-adorned superhero," Wang explained. "It's a fun twist on the normal superhero story."

While no spring-break film will screen on Sunday, the series will start up again on Monday with Branagh's live-action film "Cinderella," rated PG, starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter.

"It's a little reimagining of the classic story and features fabulous acting," Wang said.

Tuesday's film will be "Revolting Rhymes," rated PG, which are two short films that feature stories based on author Roald Dahl's twists on classic fairy tales such as "The Three Little Pigs" and "Little Red Riding Hood."

Dahl, who is known for writing "James and the Giant Peach" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," takes a clever and insightful look at the tales, Wang said.

"One is seen through the eyes of the Big Bad Wolf and features Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs," Wang said. "Of course, the Big Bad Wolf doesn't think he's the bad one."

Park City Film Series first screened "Revolting Rhymes" as part of Art-House Theatre day last September, she said.

"We brought it back for our Oscar-nominated film night earlier this year because it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film," Wang said. "It's a fantastic, artistically well-done film."

Disney and Pixar's "Wall-E," rated G, will screen on Wednesday. It's one of Wang's favorite films.

"This is a nice environmentally themed film about a little trash compactor that is trying to clean up the world," she said. "He meets another robot and goes on the adventure of his life, but it's really an insightful look at themes like conservation that is important in our own community."

Another animated film, "Leap," will screen Thursday.

"This is a French film, but we'll be showing it in English," Wang said. "It's about two orphans, a young ballerina and a scientist, who escape the orphanage and got to pursue their dreams in Paris."

Friday's screening will the be the inspirational live-action film, "Wonder," rated PG.

The film is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by R.J. Palacio. It stars Jacob Tremblay as Auggie, a young boy in New York who has a facial disorder because of Treacher Collins syndrome. Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts play his parents.

"It's a story that is known to most of the kids in the Park City School District, because they have read the book," Wang said. "It addresses bullying, and the way it addresses bullying is relatable, but also empowering."

Wrapping up the series on Saturday is "Tales of the Night."

"This screening also coincides with the Park City Film Series's Foreign Films for Kids series and will screen in French with English subtitles.

"This is Michael Ocelot's latest film, and it uses shadow puppets to tell stories from around the world," Wang said. "The stories are from Tibet, Africa, Europe and South America. There are lands of enchantments, princesses and heroes, all those elements that are found in fairy tales."

Wang likes the film because it isn't the type of animation many filmgoers in the United States know.

"Since this is a French film, it is so different than our mainstream," she said.

Wang said programs such as the Spring Break Film Series are right up the Park City Film Series' alley.

"These kinds of programs are why the Park City Film Series exists. Our mission is to create community through film," she said. "This will also hopefully bring kids into the library and get introduced to some of the activities and facilities the library has to offer."

Wang, who thanked Summit County, Park City Municipal and Park City Orthodontics for sponsoring the series, said the Christian Center of Park City donated some healthy snacks from its food pantry for the screenings.

"We are able to serve fruit and vegetables, along with our popcorn, not that popcorn isn't healthy," she said with a laugh.