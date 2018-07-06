Submissions sought for Summit County Fair art exhibit

The Park City Summit County Arts Council is accepting art submissions for the Summit County Fair Fine Arts Exhibit. Deadline is Tuesday, July 31. A last-minute submission drop off available at the Summit County Fair from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 8. For information, call 435-336-3249 or visit http://www.summitcountyfair.org .

Park City Summit County Arts Council hopes to make an offer to local artists that will be hard to refuse.

The nonprofit is seeking art for the Summit County Fair Fine Arts Exhibit that will run from Aug. 9-11, during the Summit County Fair that will be held from Aug. 4-11, said Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council community manager.

"We're really excited to send out this open call for art submissions," Scudder said.

Entry to the Summit County Fair Fine Arts Show is open to all artists who are current residents of Summit County, and deadline is Tuesday, July 31, according to Scudder.

We want to encourage people to get creative and share their art with Summit County..." Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council community manager

Drop off locations are located at the Summit County Fair office, 60 N. Main St. in Coalville, or at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., she said.

There will also be a last-minute submission drop off available at the Summit County Fair from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 8.

"We will accept all mediums — paintings, drawings and graphic art, photography, pottery, hand-blown glass and metal sculpture and ceramics," Scudder said. "We are accepting submissions from novice to professional artists, who will have the opportunity to exhibit their crafts in a public setting for free. We want to encourage people to get creative and share their art with Summit County."

Hangable art, which includes paintings, drawings, graphics and photography, needs to be framed and wired, and pedestals for sculptures will be provided.

The art will be divided into different levels — professional, semi-professional, amateur, senior citizen and youth," Scudder said.

• Professionals are defined by the council as those who engage in art for financial gain or who have a diploma, certificate, degree or three or more years of training or teaching.

• Semi-professionals are artists who have a degree or training in fine arts and who sell their artwork but do not rely on those sales as their primary income.

• Amateur includes those who have little or no training in art and do not derive income directly from art.

• Senior Citizens are people 60 years of age or over as of Aug. 1.

• The youth levels are divided in groups of kindergarten to fourth grade; fifth grade to eighth grade and ninth grade to 12th grade, Scudder said.

"We will hand out awards in Summit County Fair fashion, and everyone who enters will get a ribbon," she said. "We will also give out prizes for Best of Show, Special Award and Judges Choice. We have two judges coming from out of the county who will help with judging."

The works by youths 12 and younger will not be judged, according to Scudder.

"At the end of the exhibit, one piece by an adult and one piece, created by an artist in grades 9 through 12, will be selected for County Council Purchase Award by the Summit County Council for its public art collection," Scudder said. "The county council and exhibitor will pay fair-market price."

The Summit County Fairs Fine Arts Exhibit is a way for artists to gain exposure, and for their friends and neighbors to see their talent, Scudder said.

"We hope we get a lot of artists who will participate," she said.