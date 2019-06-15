Summer film series takes a trip around the world

Park City Film and the Park City Library are partnering for the International Summer Film Series that will include Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Giles New’s 2017 Japanese animated “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” based on Mary Stewart’s children’s book “The Little Broomstick.”

Courtesy of Park City Film

International Summer Film Series schedule June 18 — “Selena,” rated PG; United States. “Selena.” starring Jennifer Lopez at the title character, is a biopic about Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club, in 1995. 25 — “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” rated PG; Japan. “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” a Japanese anime created by Studio Ponoc based on Mary Stewart’s 1971 children’s book, “The Little Broomstick.” July 2 — “The Fox and the Child,” rated G; France. “The Fox and the Child” is about a 10-year-old girl who befriends a mountain fox on her travels. 9 — “Capture the Flag,” rated PG; Spain/United States. “Capture the Flag” is an animated film about a 12-year-old and his grandfather — a former astronaut — who want to prevent a Texas millionaire from colonizing the moon. 16 — “Bend It Like Beckham,” rated PG-13; United Kingdom/Germany/United States: “Bend It Like Beckham,” starring Archie Panjabi and Keira Knightley, is about a daughter of an orthodox Sikh family in London who decides to play soccer. 23 — “March of the Penguins,” rated G; France. “March of the Penguins,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, is an Oscar-winning documentary that looks at a year in the life of a colony of emperor penguins journeying across the Antarctic. 30 — “Castle in the Sky,” rated PG; Japan. “Castle in the Sky,” an anime directed by Oscar-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, is about a boy, a girl and a mysterious fortress hidden in the clouds. August 6 — “He Named me Malala,” rated PG-13; United States/United Arab Emirates. “He Named Me Malala” is Davis Guggenheim’s documentary about Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani school girl who survived shooting by the Taliban for advocating education for girls. 13 — Children’s Film Festival Seattle Shorts Program No. 1: “Through the Rainbow,” not rated; International. “Through the Rainbow” is a collection of award-winning shorts from Children’s Film Festival Seattle.

Park City Film and Park City Library will invite the community members to take a free summer trip around the world while sitting in an air-conditioned theater with the International Summer Film Series.

The series, which will feature an array of films from countries including France, Spain and Japan, will run at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June 18 to Aug. 13, at the library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

The opening screening will be Gregory Nava’s 1997 biopic, “Selena,” which is about the Tejano icon who was shot and killed in 1995 by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar, and the closing screening will be a collection of shorts from the Children’s Film Festival Seattle Shorts Program No. 1: Through the Rainbow. (See accompanying schedule).

The summer series is a reimagining of a partnership between Park City Film and Park City Library, said Katharine Wang, executive director of Park City Film.

So what we’ve done is, in a sense, travel the world with young people and their families with these independent films…” Katharaine Wang, Park City Film executive director

“Over the school breaks, we present free films for families in a safe, entertaining and fun place,” Wang said. “This year, when we asked ourselves what we could do to make things a little different.”

Wang, who works with youth and Spanish services librarian Katrina Kmak on the series, noticed many summer film series in surrounding areas focus on the nostalgia factor and screen older films from many adults’ childhoods.

“We decided to show more recent films, and add an independent component to what we screen to align more with our regular programming at Park City Film,” Wang said.

Park City Film’s mission is to create community through film by screening “the best of independent feature, documentary, world and local cinema,” according to Wang.

“So what we’ve done is, in a sense, travel the world with young people and their families with these independent films that were curated from different countries,” she said.

The screenings will be shown with English audio dialogue.

“That way they will be more accessible to even the youngest members of the family who may have a hard time quickly reading subtitles,” Wang said.

Kmak and Wang also tried to find films that were “unique.”

“We didn’t want to provide films that people could check out from the library, watch at home or stream on whatever platform they have access to,” Kmak said. “We wanted to provide films outside their viewing palate.”

Wang drafted a list and brought it to Kmak, who made some additional suggestions.

“We wanted to reach a broad audience, and felt it was OK that all the films didn’t appeal to everyone,” Kmak said.

Kmak pointed to “Selena,” and Davis Guggenheim’s documentary “He Named Me Malala,” which is about Pakistani school girl, Malala Yousafzai, who survived an attack by the Taliban for speaking out on girls’ education.

“I very much wanted to screen both of those films,” Kmak said. “They are powerful, especially how they tie onto the community conversation of social equity and what that might mean to different people.

“I’m an advocate for women who lead in a different way,” she said. “While both stories are tragic in their own ways and ended up quite differently, these two women stood up for what they believed what was right.”

Kmak is also excited for the final scheduled screenings of the Children’s Film Festival Seattle Shorts.

“Katy found them, and we felt it was a great way to wrap up our series and give a good boost of culture before going back to school,” she said. “This is a great way for us to provide some cultural education in an entertaining way. I wanted to expand people’s awareness of other worlds outside of our Park City bubble.”

Wang hopes the series will resonate with the community, and attract more than children and families.

“While we programmed the film with youth and children in mind, these films that are accessible to adults,” she said. “So, you don’t have to have kids to attend the screenings.”