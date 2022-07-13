Summit Arts Showcase has evolved into an east-side arts festival

When: 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16

The 2022 Summer Summit Arts Showcase will run July 15 and 16 at the Red Barn in Oakley. The free event, which will feature live music, food trucks and artists demonstrations, will focus on Summit County-based artists.

Park Record file photo

Since its inception more than 12 years ago, the Summer Summit Arts Showcase has becomea mini arts festival.

The free, annual juried event is presented by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County. It will feature upwards of 30 local artists, live music and food trucks and is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Oakley’s Red Barn, 4300 N. S.R. 32, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.

“We recognize we’re a county-wide arts council, so in addition to serving Park City, where there is a concentration of arts and culture activity, we also serve Kamas, Oakley, Coalville, Henefer, Francis and beyond,” she said. “We present this event to make sure we connect with the east side of the county that takes place in the backyard of South Summit residents.”

The art ranges from paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry and textile (see accompanying artist list).

“There will be a diverse showcase of mediums by local artists, and there is really something for everyone,” Scudder said.

In addition to showcasing and selling their works, artists will also do live demonstrations throughout the event.

“These demonstrations are great ways to build connections,” Scudder said. “It’s much more engaging to watch artists in action than just seeing a finished work. It’s fun to see the creative process and connect with the artists and their works in a more visceral way.”

Paintings such as the ones by Mary Grace Ardnt will be among the other art created by Summit County-based artists at the Summit Arts Showcase.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

Adding to the festival feel, the Summit Arts Summer Showcase will include live music, programmed by Mountain Town Music, and food trucks, according to Scudder.

Singer-songwriter David Quackenbush will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Christian Scheller will take the stage from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Scheller will be followed by Gary Dranbow and the Manic Emotions from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

This year, the food trucks will be Yoli’s Tacos on both days and Umani Pizza on Saturday.

“We do our best to prioritize businesses from Summit County when we select food trucks for the showcase,” Scudder said. “We work closely with other nonprofits that work with food trucks, and there is a list of those that are registered with the Summit County Health Department.”

The arts council will go down the list and make a call, but if there are no Summit County-based food trucks available, Scudder and her staff will dip into the Salt Lake City food-truck pool.

“We’ll put out some picnic blankets, so people can come hang out and enjoy the art, music and food,” she said. “We’re hoping for some good weather, but if we need to go inside, we will.”

Photographer Bill Silliman’s images will be on display and for sale during the Summit Arts Showcase this weekend.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

The Summit Arts Summer Showcasewas started more than 12 years ago by Kathy Hunter, the art council’s former executive director.

The event was originally held at Cattleman’s Hall in Oakley before moving to the Red Barn in 2015, Scudder said.

“The Red Barn, which is a bigger venue, was a RAP tax-funded project, and we were able to move the showcase there,” she said.

The bigger space allowed participating artists to spread out, Scudder said.

“We also started kiosks outside, which helps with street visibility,” she said. “While the Red Barn is in the heart of Oakley, it’s a bit off the street.”

Scudder is grateful for the county’s support that allows the arts council to continue presenting the showcase.

“The Arts Showcase is seasonal; we present one in the summer and one in the winter,” she said. “We also want to host other art events every few months because these art shows are important to our creative community. They provide a platform for artists to sell work, and all participating artists are all from Summit County.”

The glass works of Mitch Bedke will be part of the Summit Arts Showcase this weekend at the Red Barn in Oakley.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

Scudder also has a personal reason why she enjoys presenting these showcases.

“I love working with artists,” she said. “They are one of the biggest of the reasons why I got into this in the first place. I look forward to it, and I love being in Oakley in the summer.”