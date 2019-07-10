Summit Arts Showcase offers culinary arts in addition to visual art

5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13

Park City Summit County Arts Council’s annual Summit Arts Showcase has expanded its palette this year.

Instead of just presenting a day of visual art exhibits and demonstrations, this event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Red Barn in Oakley, will also showcase the culinary arts with local food trucks, said Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council managing director.

“We added the food because we wanted people who attended the showcase to stay for more than just 15 minutes,” Scudder said. “We encourage people to bring picnic blankets and make an evening or day of looking at art and enjoying some great dishes.”

Another change this year is the inclusion of live music on both days.

“In the past we’ve only had live music on Saturday, and everyone seemed to enjoy that,” Scudder said. “So we thought why not find someone to perform Friday.”

Streetcorner Boogie will take the stage Friday night.

“They are so lively,” Scudder said. “I think they are going to be a perfect fit.”

The food and music will highlight the visual aspect of the Summit Arts Showcase, which is now in its ninth year, according to Scudder.

When we juried the show, we were thrilled to see a turnout of submissions from artists who live on the east side. Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council managing director

There are 21 participating artists this year, and many of them hail from Coalville, Kamas, Oakley, Marion and Wanship, she said.

“When we juried the show, we were thrilled to see a turnout of submissions from artists who live on the east side,” she said.

Their mediums include paintings – acrylic, oil and watercolors – photography, jewelry, ceramics and fiber art.

“I don’t think many people realize we have an incredible community of artists who live on the east side of the county,” Scudder said. “One of our goals for the showcase is to build support for local artists and cultivate collectors who live in the eastern part of the country.”

In addition, the showcase features artists from Park City, Heber, Roosevelt and Provo.

Music schedule for the 2019 Summit Arts Showcase Friday

5 p.m. — Streetcorner Boogie Saturday

Noon — Brian Neff

1 p.m. — Shannon Runyon

2 p.m. — Brian Bingham

3 p.m. — Jessa Young

All artists in the showcase were selected by an anonymous jury, Scudder said

“We select new juries from Summit County every year, and we usually end up with four people who are involved in art on the panels,” she said. “Over the years we have created our own pool of contacts who help us find these jury members.”

Live demonstrations by participating artists will add to the nuances of the event, Scudder said.

“Something the arts council likes to shed light on is the process of making art,” she said. “These demonstrations are so captivating, and they are a good way to connect people with the art more deeply than just looking at a finished piece.”