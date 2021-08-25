Summit Community Gardens’ after-school program gets students outside for unique educational experiences

Summit Community Gardens' After School in the Garden program offers eight weeks of fun activities for students in grades one through five who enjoy the outdoors.

Photo by Jessie Paige

School started this week, and that means Summit Community Gardens’ after-school program is ready to sprout.

After School in the Garden starts Sept. 8 and will run Mondays and Wednesdays, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 1-3 p.m., through Oct. 29, at the gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive, said Carmen Bachofen, Summit Community Gardens community outreach coordinator.

“These are eight weeks of fun activities for students in grades one through five,” Bachofen said. “The sessions are for kids who enjoy the outdoors, like to experiment and get dirty.”

Each group will be capped at 12 children per day, she said.

“We want to make sure the classes are small and personal, but large enough for our educators to manage,” she said.

Themes will include preparing a garden for winter and what makes soils healthy, according to Bachofen.

“Not only will the kids learn about the daily work that needs to be done to keep up a garden, we want to let their creative minds fly with art lessons,” she said. “We’ve been working on writing the curriculum and, so far, we will also teach bird migration and science experiments. Gardening is a basic fundamental skill to learn not only for sustainable living, but also to survive.”

The sessions will be led by guests who are professionals in their respective areas, Bachofen said.

“We are currently working on finalizing the presenters with our community partners,” she said.

All sessions will be held rain or shine, Bachofen said.

“We understand that parents have signed their kids up, and expect us to provide them with this service,” she said. “We also want to make sure the kids are getting the full benefit of the programming. The kids also get such joy, confidence and a sense of purpose when they care for the natural world around them.”

Still, if the weather is especially bad, the staff will make adjustments, Bachofen said.

“We do have plans in place in case of unsafe weather, and we will notify parents in plenty of time ahead if we need to change the plans,” she said.

Summit Community Gardens offers multiple registration options for After School in the Garden.

The cost is $30 per individual class, or $175 that will cover one day — Monday, Wednesday or Friday — every week for seven weeks, Bachofen said.

Parents can also pay $420 for all 21 days, and there are scholarship options for those whose budgets are a little tight this fall, she said.

Anyone interested in scholarships should contact Summit Community Gardens’ Executive Director Sloane Johnson by emailing sloane@summitcommunitygardens.org . Parents can also contact Bachofen at carmen@summitcommunitygardens.org .

“We want to try to make the garden and these programs accessible to anyone in the community, because we believe that gardening and being outside is so beneficial to the physical and mental well-being of anyone of any age,” Bachofen said. “When you’re able to be outside and learn, it’s an awesome experience.”