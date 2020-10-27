Summit Community Gardens celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treat activities

Summit Community Garden campers stuff clothes with hay as they prepare to make a scarecrow.

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens

What: Trick or Treat in the Garden Where: Summit Community Gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive When: 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 Cost: Free, but registration is required Web: summitcommunitygardens.org

Summit Community Gardens will not let the coronavirus cancel Halloween.

The nonprofit that encourages the community to gather, learn and grow their own food, will throw a COViD-safe party called Trick or Treat in the Garden from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, said Executive Director Sloane Johnson.

The free event will feature an array of spooky activities, including storytelling, cooking and pumpkin painting, she said.

“All of the activities will be set up on a one-way path that will wind through the garden,” Johnson said. “We decided to make it a one-way maze so no one will pass each other or get crowded together.”

The stops will feature pumpkin painting by the garden’s youth education director Jordan Lopez, a spooky craft with upcycled materials led by Recycle Utah’s Education Director Mary Closser, songs and stories led and told by Park City Library’s Youth and Spanish Services Librarian Katrina Kmak and a cooking craft set up by EATS Park City, according to Johnson.

“Kids can walk around, and we’ll have volunteers making sure the kids are socially distancing and being safe,” she said. “We have plenty of room in the garden to keep things safe.”

Trick or Treat in the Garden couldn’t be possible without the partnerships with fellow nonprofits such as Recycle Utah, Park City Library and EATS Park City, Johnson said.

“We can’t do what we do without working with other nonprofits, and it’s so nice of Mary, Katrina and EATS to offer up their time to come to the garden,” she said. “Summit Community Gardens’ goal is to get people out together to learn, grow and appreciate the Earth and growing food on their own.”

The values in that mission align with the values of Recycle Utah, which encourage sustainable living, and with EATS, which focuses on healthy eating, Johnson said.

“We all know sustainable living and healthy eating starts with food grown from the ground,” she said. “So it’s important we work to bring all of that to the community together.”

Masks — and not the spooky Halloween kind — will be required for entry to the event, Johnson said.

“Unfortunately, your Halloween mask doesn’t count,” she said. “You have to wear an appropriate COVID mask under your Halloween mask.”

Although Trick or Treat in the Garden is free, registration is suggested. Registration can be done by visiting summitcommunitygardens.org.

There is no deadline, but Johnson would prefer people sign in before Saturday.

“That way we will get an idea of how many people are planning to show up, so our volunteers can make adjustments to ensure there aren’t large groups or lines,” she said. “We also want to make sure we have plenty of candy to give away.”

Still, it will be OK if people just show up without registering, Johnson said.

“If you decide to come without registering, we’ll get you in when we can,” she said.

Johnson said she is still seeking volunteers to help with the event.

“They will mostly help decorate, clean up and manage crowds,” she said. “They will make sure we don’t have any inappropriate gathering.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit the website to sign up.

The idea for Trick or Treat in the Garden sprouted during a board meeting at the end of September, Johnson said.

“We thought about our great space, and how much we enjoy our camps with kids that we decided to throw something fun and safe together for the community,” she said.

Last year Summit Community Gardens expanded the number of its garden plots from 88 to 132, Johnson said.

“So we have the space to throw this party safely,” she said.

The decision to throw a Halloween party in the garden made more sense when the Historic Park City Alliance canceled its annual Howl-o-Ween dog parade on Main Street this year, Johnson said.

“We essentially took over the same time that Howl-o-Ween would have taken place,” she said.

Johnson feels the pandemic has provided the opportunity for Summit Community Gardens to host Trick or Treat in the Garden.

“There are more people who appreciate what we do in the garden, because they aren’t able to get out more,” she said. “I feel there is a value of adding a positive light on the COVID situation.”