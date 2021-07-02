Summit Community Gardens classes bursting with variety

Kimchi and sauerkraut are the topics of Mindful Cuisine's "Fermentation" class that will be presented by Summit Community Gardens on July 20. The class is one of three offered by Summit Community Gardens this month.

Courtesy of Mindful Cuisine

July classes are ready to bloom at the Summit Community Gardens.

The Tuesday sessions, which are scheduled for July 6, 13, and 20, will cover everything from identifying and foraging plants to mindfulness and fermentation, said Adult Education Coordinator Carmen Bachofen.

“We’re happy and open to offering a diversity of options regarding our classes, and we just don’t want to bring in the same classes with different twists,” Bachofen said. “We want to offer different types of classes that will also bring in diverse crowds to the gardens. And July is looking like it’s going to be a great month.”

The first class out of the gates will be “Plant ID and Foraging,” taught by award-winning survivalist and author, Eric Boettcher, Bachofen said.

The class will run from 7-8 p.m. on July 6 at Summit Community Gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive. The cost is $15.

“Eric will talk about the different plants in our environment, and how we can identify the ones that are safe to eat,” Bachofen said. “He has mastered the skills for living in the harshest of situations, and he knows the medicinal use of plants.”

Boettcher, author of “Staying Alive: Outdoor Techniques Vol. I,” is no stranger to Summit Community Gardens, according to Bachofen.

“He had led some successful summer camps and classes with us in the past, and the kids liked the survivalist side of what he has done,” she said. “So we were really thankful that he agreed to do a class with us. This one should be really cool and a lot of fun.”

The next class on the list is titled “Wellness Benefits of Your Garden,” and will also be held from 7-8 p.m. on July 13 at the garden, Bachofen said.

Herbalist and licensed acupuncturist Autumn Bear — owner of Autumn Bear Acupuncture in Park City and a board-certified diplomate of acupuncture as conferred by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) — will teach the class, Bachofen said.

“Autumn will talk for about an hour and go in depth about the wellness benefits of things that you are growing right in your own garden,” she said. “She will talk about tomatoes, cucumbers and anything else the students and our garden-plot renters are interested in.”

Students will also receive goodie bags of homemade tea blends and recipes created by Bear, Bachofen said.

“Autumn used to have her own tea making company, and the recipes will be her own blends,” she said.

Bear’s class, which will cost $15 to attend, fits Summit Community Gardens’ vision to provide a place for the community to “gather, learn and grow,” Bachofen said.

“Gardening helps nourish you in all aspects — physically, mentally, emotionally,” she said. “It can be a great tool for anybody who is looking to connect with the earth and the community.

And that’s what we strive to offer here.”

The last class, “Fermentation: Make Your Own Kimchi or Sauerkraut,” will start at 5:30 p.m. on July 20 but will be held off site, at 354 Aspen Lane, Bachofen said.

Because of the nature of the class, the price to attend is $40, she said.

“This session is a little different, because we will gather at the home of Linda Elbert, owner of Mindful Cuisine ,” Bachofen said.

Elbert founded Mindful Cuisine in 2017, with the idea of bringing back the art of cooking.

“Linda will teach the fermentation process step-by-step, and she will talk about why fermentation is used,” Bachofen said. “Fermentation is a natural way that helps food become more digestible, flavorful and nutritious.”

After Elbert discusses the steps, class members will make their own kimchi and sauerkraut.

“Mindful Cuisine does a lot of cool stuff, and we feel fortunate to partner with Linda and make this class happen,” she said.

Registration for the Summit Community Gardens classes is open at summitcommunitygradens.org, Bachofen said.

“Each class has a limited number of spaces, so we encourage everyone to register as soon as they can,” she said. “We are also working to put together a great series of classes for August, so we encourage people to keep an eye on the website.”