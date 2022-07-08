Summit Community Gardens heats up July programming

Summit Community Gardens’ summer programming will include story times, private cooking and a public workshop with Artes de Mexico en Utah’s “Born of Corn” program.

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens

Summit Community Gardens will be a hot spot for summer workshops this month.

The schedule is packed with story times, private cooking and public workshops, said Program Manager Carmen Bachofen.

“It’s the beginning of my favorite time of the year,” she said. “The garden is blossoming right now and is starting to look so beautiful.”

This month’s programming starts Sunday, July 10, with Story Time in the Garden, hosted by Katrina Kmak, Park City Library’s youth services librarian, according to Bachofen.

The free story times run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every week, she said.

“Miss Katrina reads a story and sometimes leads the group in an activity,” Bachofen said. “It’s a fun time to stop at the garden, enjoy the outside and see what’s growing.”

The next event, a fermentation workshop for adults made possible by a partnership with Mindful Cuisine, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, Bachofen said.

These paid workshops are led every year by Mindful Cuisine founder Linda Elbert, who hosts these events in her private studio kitchen.

“Participants spend two hours and get hands-on time and are able to go home with their own sauerkraut and kimchi and recipes,” Bachofen said. “Linda provides an awesome service in our community with private events, parties and corporate retreats where people come in and learn how to cook. We love partnering with her.”

Summit Community Gardens will host another cooking workshop for adults aged 21 and older called Open Fire Dinner with Sofia Mileti from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

“This is a special dinner for our Honeybee and Hummingbird members,” Bachofen said. “Sofia will cook a health-focused dinner over an open fire, and it will be a nice intimate evening with her and delicious food.”

Memberships, available at different levels, are yearly programs that help support Summit Community Gardens, according to Bachofen.

“Members get early access to summer camps and after-school programs,” she said. “They also get early access to community classes, registration for dinners in the garden as well as tickets to select dinners.”

Information about garden memberships can be found by visiting summitcommunitygardens.org.

Two other free events, Community Night in the Garden and Food Is Culture, are also scheduled this month, Bachofen said.

Community Night in the Garden” runs from 4:30-6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month, she said.

“This is an open free time to come and connect with other folks in the garden, including plot renters, members of the community or any of the garden staff,” she said. “People can drop in at any time, bring a book, enjoy a snack or do their own craft projects.”

Food Is Culture, a free event scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, is part of the Artes de Mexico en Utah’s “Born of Corn” project, a project that seeks to share what corn means to the indigenous peoples of the Americas with the Park City Community, Bachofen said.

Artes de Mexico en Utah is a nonprofit that builds communities and strengthens a sense of belonging through cultural connections found through the appreciation and creation of art, she said.

“During this workshop, we will discuss the importance of connecting with our food, where food comes from, and how we can better honor the land and the food we eat,” she said. “It is also time to share stories and connections with food, La Milpa and the land.”

La Milpa is a holistic Mayan tradition of planting squash, beans, and corn in the same field, with no crop separation, Bachofen said.

Beans provide nutrients to the soil and wrap around the corn, while the squash lines the garden bed, she said.

“We did the first workshop of the ‘Born of Corn’ series in March when we planted La Milpa,” Bachofen said. “The series covers the cultural ties regarding food and how we relate to the food we eat, so we try to help people feel more empowered and connected to their food and land, and also understand gardening has so many different traditions, roots and practices.”

Summit Community Gardens discovered Artes de Mexico en Utah through a program hosted by the Wasatch Community Gardens in Salt Lake City, according to Bachofen.

“They did some fantastic work, so when we began to think of a natural and authentic way to engage Park City, and work with an organization that already had ties with our Latinx community, we kept thinking about them,” she said.

The “Born of Corn” workshops at Summit Community Gardens are free, and there will be translators on-site, Bachofen said.

“We don’t want language barriers to get in the way,” she said. “Our mission is to gather, learn and grow, and these classes and partnerships serve as steps in helping the public come into the garden and feel a sense of belonging.”

Although the workshops are free, registration is suggested.

“People can register on our website where we have the descriptions in both English and Spanish,” Bachofen said. “Registration is just so we know how many people will attend.”