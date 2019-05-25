Summit Community Gardens hosts first seeding sale

Summit County gardeners can purchase local-climate friendly plants and seeds to grow this season.

Seeding Sale

10 a.m. on Sunday, May 26

Summit Community Gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive

Free

summitcommunitygardens.org

Summit Community Gardens is set to officially kick off its spring season with its first seedling sale.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, at 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive, is free and open to the public.

It will give the community opportunities to purchase seedlings for the upcoming growing season, said garden director Colie Belieu.

“We will sell cool-season-specific vegetables and herbs that have been grown in our high-altitude mountain climate,” Belieu said. “I also couldn’t resist in throwing in some annual flowers in there as well.”

Belieu will also sell other accessories to help gardeners grow their crops.

“Because of the weather being so crazy, we will also sell pre-cut pieces of lightweight Agribon row cover,” she said. “This a thick piece of material that goes over vegetables and flowers to protect them from the crazy elements up here. It allows moisture in, so rain and irrigation will be able to reach the plants.”

Agribon also helps maintain tempered climates in the rows.

“The cover exposes only 70 percent of sunlight to your seedlings,” Belieu said. “That’s important because the sun can be super intense at this elevation. It’s important to protect the foliage from burning, and also important to keep the soil from drying out too quickly.”

In addition to the row cover, gardeners can also purchase sheets of a thicker frost cloth.

“This is something you can put on top of the row cover to help protect your plants from the cold we have experienced this past week,” Belieu said.