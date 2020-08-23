Summit Community Gardens plans fresh programming

Whitney Reed, a local meditation practitioner, will lead as session during the Mental Health and Wellness Day on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Summit Community Gardens. While the adults participate in meditation, children will join a yoga sessions led by Randi Jo Taurel.

Jordyn Gottlieb quoted Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills and Nash by saying “we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden.”

Of course she wasn’t talking about Woodstock, which celebrated its 51st anniversary this year. She was talking about the Summit Community Gardens, a nonprofit that promotes high-altitude gardening.

“We’ve got some great activities lined up in the garden in the next few weeks,” said Gottlieb, adult education programs and garden manager. “We’ve been doing things throughout the summer and have seen how happy people have been to spend time in the garden in a socially distanced manner. So, we’re expanding our schedule.”

One of the activities is Mental Health and Wellness Day that will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. The event, which is for adults and children, is presented in partnership with Connect Summit County, a mental wellness nonprofit, Gottlieb said.

“The purpose is to help people connect with mental health resources in Park City,” she said.

The day will start with meditation led by local practitioner Whitney Reed, and while Reed leads adults in meditation, kids will get a chance to practice yoga with Randi Jo Taurel, owner of Yoga with Randi Jo, according to Gottlieb.

In addition, Planting Seeds Co., an Oakley-based organization that uses nature to teach life skills to youths, will give a presentation, and Linda Elber, owner of Mindful Cuisine, will do a cooking demonstration, she said.

“The garden is the perfect setting for this,” Gottlieb said. “All of our flowers are blooming beyond belief. We have a 10-foot sunflower bush. It’s really beautiful out there.”

On Sunday Aug. 30, Summit Community Gardens will host it’s DIG In fundraiser with EATS Park City, a local nonprofit that promotes nutrition and healthy eating habits.

The dinner will be prepared by Hearth and Hill and the Nick Petty Band will provide live music, Gottlieb said.

The money raised through the dinner will benefit Summit Community Gardens and EATS Park City programs, which includes summer camps.

Tables are limited to a six-guest maximum, and all diners will be asked to wear a mask when they enter and exit the garden, Gottlieb said.

Summit Community Gardens will continue its programming in September with a Soundwalk, an interactive listening event with the Red Desert Ensemble, a local musical duo featuring clarinetist Katie Porter and composer-percussionist Devin Maxwell, on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“They will lead people to different areas of the garden when they can listen to some of the natural sounds that emanate in these places,” Gottlieb said. “They have installed different types of instruments that will emphasize the natural sounds that are centered around the Earth. It’s a unique experience for adults and kids.”

Another Thursday night Dinner In the Garden event is also scheduled for Sept. 24. The caterer will be Chop Shop, a new business that is coming to Park City, Gottlieb said.

“Their whole focus is to be a purveyor for only local ranchers and farmers on everything they do,” she said. “They have a location in Las Vegas, and will open one here near Hearth and Hill. Apparently the owners had a friend come to one of our past Dinners In the Garden, and wanted to be a part of it.”

Registration for the Sept. 24 event will start next week, Gottlieb said.

“It’s nice to host these dinners later in the year, because even though the sun is out it’s a little cooler,” she said.

While the garden administration looks to schedule more events in September, they are already planning garden-winterizing classes in October.

“These classes will go over how to prepare their plants for the colder months and maintain the soil,” Gottlieb said. “We’ll do them as workshops where people can come participate on our demonstration beds or their own beds if they own a plot at the gardens.”

Gottlieb said these events, as well as ones that will be announced later, were planned with the community in mind.

“Everyone who shows up to the garden are the loveliest people,” she said. “They just want to enjoy the space and want to be outside.”