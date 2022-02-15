Summit Community Gardens plans spring and summer programming for students

Registration for Summit Community Gardens’ After School in the Garden program is now open. The program for students in grades one through five is designed to give students a chance to get outdoors and learn about plants, soil and wildlife and participate in hands-on art projects.

As winter comes to an end, Summit Community Gardens is ready to uncoil its spring and summer student programming.

One of those offerings is After School in the Garden, a program that gives kids in grades one through five who like to play in the dirt a chance to get outdoors and learn about plants, soil, wildlife and art, said Program Manager Carmen Bachofen.

This year’s spring session runs from April 11 to June 3, and registration is now open by visiting summitcommunitygardens.com.

“We have scheduled a water week where we will talk about snowmelt and do some erosion experiments,” she said. “We will also have a dirt and compost week where kids will be able to paint with mud, learn about composting and learn about soil tests.”

Students will also weed garden beds and help plant gardens, Bachofen said.

“We will also have some guests coming, including Hawkwatch International who will bring two birds of prey, and teach the kids about these birds and how they benefit gardens,” she said.

Sessions run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 1-3 p.m. on Friday, according to Bachofen.

“Friday spots are sold out, unfortunately, but we may be adding some more in a few weeks,” she said. “But we do have plenty of space for Mondays and Wednesdays.”

Each group will be capped at approximately 15 students, and registration will be open until all spots are full, Bachofen said.

“We’re also mindful that everyone who participates has a great experience, and that they get some quality hands-on time with instructors,” she said. “We try to make sure, as Summit Community Gardens grows, that we get everyone who wants to participate in the program to do so, and feel they are getting the most out of the program.”

This season, like last season, the Monday groups will meet every other week at Planet Earth First, a local nonprofit that promotes climate awareness and environmental education through community engagement, Bachofen said.

“They empower the kids to take what they are learning in the garden and put it into action,” she said. “Last year students were able to build their own shoe racks and garden boxes.”

In addition to opening up After School in the Garden registration, Summit Community Gardens is also looking for interns to help with the upcoming season, Bachofen said.

“We’re hiring for three positions this year — two youth education coordinators and one garden manager and volunteer coordinator,” she said.

The youth education coordinators would work primarily with Bachofen.

“We will do at least a week of in-depth training and onboarding so they will feel knowledgeable about how to prepare lessons, interact with kids and parents and teach some garden curriculum in the summer,” she said.

The garden manager and volunteer will work with Summit Community Gardens Garden Director Natalie McHale on the end-of-year harvest, volunteer management, community supported agriculture and the donation program, Bachofen said.

“They will basically be her right-hand person,” she said. “They will be getting a lot of hands-on time in the garden learning about organic farming.”

Anyone interested in applying for the internships cam visit summitcommunitygardens.org , and click the “Join the Team” tag.

“We encourage college students to apply,” Bachofen said. “We’re looking for some motivated, responsible people to come and join the garden for the summer and have a great time.”

The application deadline is March 1, so garden administration can begin interviews, she said.

“We’re looking at a start date of Monday, April 4, and we are excited about growing the team for the summer,” Bachofen said.