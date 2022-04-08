Summit Community Gardens prepares for a new season

Summit Community Gardens is ready for the 2022 season and has scheduled some “early-bird” events, including seed swaps, a hemp class and presentation by Hawkwatch International.

David Jackson/Park Record

Spring is blooming in Park City and Summit Community Gardens is following Joni Mitchell’s advice to “get ourselves back to the garden” with some early-bird events.

The first out of the gate is a seed-starting and seed swap sale that will run from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, said Carmen Bachofen, Summit Community Gardens program manager.

“This is presented in a partnership between us and the Utah State University Summit County Extension,” she said. “We will have vegetable, flower and herb seeds available for purchase or swap.”

Bachofen encourages people to bring their own seeds and swap with fellow gardeners.

“Even if you don’t have any seeds, we still would love people to come down and purchase some seeds,” she said.

In addition to the swap and sale, Summit Community Gardens Garden Director Natalie McHale will present a seed-starting workshop for $20 from 2-3 p.m., according to Bachofen.

“Natalie will go over making a potting soil mix, the ins and outs of how to have successful seed starters,” she said. “Natalie is just a fountain of great knowledge.”

Next on Summit Community Gardens’ calendar is a class titled “Health Benefits of Hemp” that will run from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

The class will be taught by herbalist Karin Carestia, a pharmacist who works with patients at Deseret Wellness medical cannabis pharmacy in Park City, Bachofen said.

“Karin has had the chance to better understand hemp’s therapeutic value,” she said. “She also has a wealth of knowledge, and is more than qualified to speak about the subject.”

Next month’s events at Summit Community Gardens start on Wednesday, May 11, with “An Evening with Hawkwatch International.”

The Salt Lake City-based nonprofit’s mission is to “conserve our environment through education, long-term monitoring, and scientific research on raptors as indicators of ecosystem health,” and representatives will be at the garden from 5:45-6:45 p.m., Bachofen said.

“We had them come last fall, and the event was hugely popular and successful,” she said. “They will introduce their ambassador raptors — last time they brought a peregrine falcon and golden eagle — and people were able to take photos and learn about them and the roles they play in our ecosystems.”

The cost for individual registration is $15 and registration for four or more tickets is $45, according to Bachofen.

World Migratory Bird Day is May 14, so the event is to celebrate and learn more about birds and raptors in the area, she said.

Registration can be done by visiting summitcommunitygardens.org.

“We try to limit each class to 20 to 30 participants, and we ask people to sign up as soon as possible,” Bachofen said. “The garden has plenty of space, so if there is a lot of interest in a class we can always work with presenters to offer a second class.”

In addition, Summit Community Gardens will host Community Nights in the Garden from 4:30-6 p.m., every third Wednesday of the month, starting May 18.

“These free events are times for people to get together in the garden to read, have a snack or do a favorite craft,” Bachofen said. “I personally bring my knitting.”

The public can also use this time to connect with fellow plot renters or others who are interested in the garden, and introduce organizations such as Bridge21, which works with members in the community who have disabilities, according to Bachofen..

“We also hope to work with the senior center and any other organizations in the community as well, so we can deepen the community connection,” she said.

After the pre-season events, Summit Community Gardens will officially open Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, with its annual seedling sale from noon-4 p.m., Bachofen said.

All of the Summit Community Gardens events will be held outside in the garden, she said.

“We are usually out there rain or shine, unless the weather becomes hazardous — bad air quality, lightning and things like that,” Bachofen said. “We closely watch the weather and will communicate if we need to move these events to the library or another community center.”

Bachofen is ready for the new season to start.

“I get that little-kid-on-Christmas feeling,” she said. “A lot of people start to get antsy around February, and they start asking us when opening weekend will be and when they will be able to start planting or volunteering. That excitement the community has for the garden and gardening in general, gets me excited for the season.”

For information, visit summitcommunitygardens.org.