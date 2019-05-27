Summit Community Gardens ready to plant Seeds of Change fundrasier

Camper Kinley Kurchinski, right, admires the symmetry of her freshly harvested snap pea as campers sample the vegetable at the Summit Community Gardens on Thursday, July 12, 2018. After harvesting, campers played a game of hide-and-seek in the garden.

Park Record file photo

Seeds of Change Fundraiser

4-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 2

Summit Community Gardens, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive

$35, $60, $95 or $250

summitcommunitygardens.org

Summit Community Gardens is growing its slate of summer classes, and it aims to help fertilize them with its upcoming Seeds of Change fundraiser.

The event, which is for ages 21 and older, will run from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at the Myrtle Rose restaurant in Kimball Junction and is a casual affair, according to Colie Belieu, the organization’s new garden director.

The fundraiser will feature opportunity drawings, a silent auction and live music provided by singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman.

Auction items will include local wellness and night-on-the-town packages as well as a $500 gift certificate for the National Ability Center, Belieu said.

The opportunity drawing prizes will include a garden consultation session, flowering arranging class and private yoga or pilates sessions.

The money raised will go to three Summit Community Garden offerings — its adult education classes, children’s summer camps and Second Sunday events, Belieu said.

“One of the first things I did as director was to add a ton of adult education classes to our schedule,” Belieu said. “We now offer year-round classes that parallel the seasons, so people can get on top of things and know what to do when to get the most out of their gardens.”

The classes will cover everything from high altitude gardening and bee keeping to harvesting and storing vegetables, she said.

Belieu based some of the classes on lessons she learned from living in the wet climate of the Pacific Northwest, which contrasts with the drier Wasatch Back.

“Up there, it’s super easy to grow things,” she said with a laugh. “You basically just throw seeds over your shoulder and you have a flourishing garden. But here, it takes a lot more time and consideration with the weather and elements.”

Belieu also learned gardening tips and tricks from reading books by renowned gardener Eliot Coleman, and with hands-on experience working at Park City Nursery and Copper Moose Farms.

“We only have about 75 days of a growing season up here, so by using these tricks, you will be able to extend the season,” she said. “I know there are a lot of residents who are transplants like me who really love gardening, and I want to help them out.”

In addition to adult classes, Summit Community Gardens have added to their children’s summer camp program. Summer camps start the last week of June and will run through the middle of August, Belieu said.

There are set to be seven camps this summer, five of which are made possible through partnerships with Recycle Utah, EATS Park City and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter to diversify the curriculum, according to Belieu.

The Swaner EcoCenter sponsors camps focusing on local insects, and another that aims to show how wild gardens grow. Recycle Utah’s sessions take campers through plant cycles and sustainability, and EATS Park City looks to show kids how to grow, harvest and cook their own food.

The last program is a string of free events called Second Sundays, which the organization holds at the garden from June through September.

The schedule will include morning yoga classes from 8-9 a.m. taught by the staff of Oak and Willow wellness studio and coffee talks from 9-10 a.m. Later in the day from 4-7 p.m., the events feature live music and family-friendly games and crafts, sponsored by Hugo Coffee.

Oak and Willow will donate 20 percent of its class proceeds to Summit Community Gardens, Belieu said.

Some of the coffee talk presentations will cover soils and composting, Park City’s Zero Waste initiative and native plants.

The latter is the subject of the first coffee talk and is set to be presented on June 9 by Summit Community Garden board member Insa Riepen, and it will coincide with the Park City Nursery’s annual native plant sale, which will start at 10 a.m. at the store that day.

“Insa will talk about water- and fire-wise native plants and how you can position them in your landscapes,” Belieu said.

“We invite our community to bring a picnic and their favorite chair or blanket to sit out on the lawn and enjoy the music,” Belieu said.

The final Second Sunday event in September will be the Fall Fest, which is made possible by a partnership with Basin Recreation.

Activities will expand from the garden into Matt Knoop Park, which is located across the lot, Belieu said.

“These programs will all benefit from the funds we raise during Seeds of Change,” she said. “The community gardens are for everyone. Our mission is to ‘build and strengthen our community by educating and empowering people to grow their own food sustainably.’ And our vision is for this community-based garden to serve as a destination to gather, learn, and grow.”