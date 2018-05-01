Summit Community Gardens sows the ‘Seeds of Change’ with fundraiser

Summit Community Gardens’ Seeds of Change fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Rd. Tickets range from $35 to $250 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.summitcommunitygardens.org .

Summit Community Gardens wants local residents to dig in and enjoy its second annual Seeds of Change spring fundraiser.

This years party will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Rd. The event is for ages 21 and older.

The event will feature live music performed by Alicia Stockman, dishes by the Komrades food truck, beer and an opportunity drawing, said Kelly Vendetti, Summit Community Gardens board chairwoman.

Tickets for the fundraiser range from $35 to $250 and can be purchased by visiting http://www.summitcommunitygardens.org. Opportunity drawing tickets can be purchased separately.

"The gate is unlocked so people can walk around or sit on some benches and enjoy time away from their busy lives..."Kelly Vendetti,Summit Community Gradens board chairwoman

An array of local businesses donated items for the drawing, including a staycation package donated by Vail Resortss' EpicPromise Foundation, a lobster bake for six from Freshies, a $250 gift certificate for a Wild Women Wander retreat, Tupelo restaurant gift certificates and wine baskets from Old Town Cellars.

"Proceeds will help us provide an amazing garden space for the community, where we can teach kids' camps, donate fresh produce to those in need, and offer gardening plots for community gardeners," Vendetti said. "Our yearly budget runs around $45,000 a year. That's very small compared to other nonprofits, and I like to say that we run very lean."

The budget includes staff salaries, water, compost, seeds and educational programs.

"Sometimes we'll bring in instructors for our community gardening events, and the money will also help us beef up the summer camps," Vendetti said.

Basin Recreation will pair with Summit Community Gardens for four summer camps this year.

Each camp will have different themes, Vendetti said.

"For example, the first will be 'Magnificent Mud,' and it will cover all things dirt and water," she said. "The other themes are fun, too. One is 'Fairy Festival' and another is about arts and crafts. And while the kids will do some crafts, they will learn about gardening."

The camps can take place either over half a day or for a full day. The half-day camps will be held at the garden. The full-day camps will include transportation to Basin Rec after the garden session. The kids will spend the rest of the day at Basin Rec.

"Basin Rec is so fantastic to work with," Vendetti said. "We have to redo some of our irrigation this year, and they are helping us with that."

A portion of the funds will also help start gardening events for adults and expand the gardens' volunteer program.

Summit Community Gardens, which is located at 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive, is always open for visits, Vendetti said.

"The gate is closed to keep out animals, but the gate is unlocked so people can walk around or sit on some benches and enjoy time away from their busy lives," she said.

The gardens sit on 1.5 acres, said Garden Manager Lynsey Gammon.

"The demonstration space is about 3,000 square feet," she said. "Community gardeners can purchase nine-foot plots to do their own gardening."

Gammon said she would like to see Summit Community Gardens become a local gathering space.

"I think that's where we're headed this season," she said. "That's great because it's such a beautiful place."