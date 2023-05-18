Summit County Clubhouse celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month￼

For information about Summit County Clubhouse, visit summitcountyclubhouse.org .

Summit County Clubhouse members are an integral part of the mental health nonprofit. To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, the Summit County Clubhouse seeks new members and a permanent executive director.

Courtesy of the Summit County Clubhouse

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Summit County Clubhouse is commemorating in style.

First on the list for the mental health nonprofit resource is to recruit new members, said Interim Executive Director Melissa Flores.

“Increasing our members is the next step in creating clubhouse for the community, because it’s important to know that, according to the Summit County Department of Behavioral Health , there are approximately 6,700 adults in the county with a mental health diagnosis,” she said. “And if you have a mental-health diagnosis, there is no reason for you to stay at home and feel isolated, because Clubhouse is operated by our members.”

The Summit County Clubhouse is part of Clubhouse International , a global organization of 330 facilities that share a mission to eliminate the stigma of mental illness by helping and training its members to explore education and employment opportunities, share talents and skills, volunteer and socialize.

All Summit County Clubhouse decisions are made by the members it serves, Flores said.

“Everyone has their talents, and those talents are used every day at the Clubhouse to run our operations,” she said. “And when we think about opportunities for Clubhouse members, they are numerous.”

Those opportunities include learning a new skill, according to Flores.

“If you’re interested in food and beverage, the culinary department is responsible for budgeting, shopping, planning and serving meals,” she said. “If a member wants to go back to school, the education department can help with applications and career assessments. Or if landscaping and gardening is a member’s passion, the clubhouse has over an acre of land that needs to be maintained.”

For members who already have full-time jobs, Summit County Clubhouse offers social and wellness activities as well, Flores said.

“We have a total of 26 members, and of those members, nine are employed,” she said. “Several are now back enrolled in college, and we also have a few members who have moved out of the area.”

Anyone 18 or older can become a Summit County Clubhouse member, Flores said.

“Our objective is to have an average of 15 to 20 members at the Clubhouse per day,” she said. “The more members we have, the more vibrant and thriving Clubhouse becomes, and we would ask professionals who serve those with mental health diagnosis in our community to keep Summit County Clubhouse top of mind for their patients.”

Providers can find referral forms at the Summit County Clubhouse website, summitcountyclubhouse.org/ , Flores said.

“All of these forms can be completed on a desktop,” she said. “It will be an ongoing activity for us to provide support to the 6,700 adults with a mental health diagnosis in Summit County.”

While the Summit County Clubhouse seeks new members, the nonprofit is also on the search for a new permanent executive director.

Anyone who is interested in the position can submit resumes and cover letters to recruiting@summitcountyclubhouse.org .

In addition to recruiting new members and finding an executive director, Summit County Clubhouse is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with its #THINKLIME campaign to expand community awareness, Flores said.

“Some of our local businesses — Clockwork Cafe , Daily Rise Coffee Roasters inside The Market at Park City , Atticus Coffee and Teahouse and Park City Coffee Roasters — are collaborating with us,” she said. “Throughout the month, you will see limes with QR codes at these locations, and anyone can grab a lime, scan the code, learn about mental health and take a daily mindfulness moments challenge and enter to win a weekly prize. The information also helps people create habits to support being mentally healthy.”

Flores is grateful to the businesses that are partnering with the Clubhouse on this campaign.

“When we reached out to them, there was zero hesitation in wanting us to place our limes in their establishments,” she said. “It warms our hearts at the Clubhouse that they are so willing to help us eliminate the stigma of mental illness.”

The Clubhouse is looking for additional businesses and organizations that are willing to support its mission, Flores said.

“As a nonprofit, we also rely on monetary donations and donations of time to support our services, and we welcome any local organization to volunteer their time and talents to support the Clubhouse model,” she said. “Aaron Newman, one of our founding board members and director of behavioral health in Summit County Health Department, has connected us to community organizations whose clientele will benefit from Summit County Clubhouse.”

Organizations and businesses who are interested in partnering with Summit County Clubhouse can reach out through the website, according to Flores.

“We are looking forward to making partnerships so Summit County Clubhouse will be the go-to resource for those with mental health diagnoses,” she said.