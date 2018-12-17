Summit County entrepreneurs will be BrandedPC

Although BrandedPC is an exhibit presented by the Park City Summit County Arts Council, it isn't a focused on just the fine arts, said managing director Jocelyn Scudder.

It's a temporary "event experience gallery" that showcases a curated set of Summit County's entrepreneurs in the creative field, she said.

"We like to showcase the entrepreneurial sector with this event," Scudder said. "We tell their stories and promote their products."

BrandedPC, now in its third year, will run from Tuesday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Rockwell Room, 268 Main St.

The event will showcase locally made household goods, artisinal food items, accessories, toys, clothing, outdoor gear, books and cards, according to Scudder.

"This year we will feature more than 40 entrepreneurs that either started their brands in Summit County or are currently stationed in Summit County," she said. "It's a one-stop shop for locals and visitors to interact with our local brands and makers."

The event's opening party runs from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

"Guest will have opportunity to meet the creatives and hear some presentations as well as browse the merchandise and enjoy local food and beverages," Scudder said.

BrandedPC will then continue from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

Each day will feature workshops, industry panel discussions and an "apres hour" that will include live music, food and a cash bar provided by O.P. Rockwell, according to Scudder.

"Workshops are a great way to highlight the creative process of some of the entrepreneurs," she said.

The workshops, which will run from 3-5 p.m., cost $28, unless otherwise noted.

The schedule is as follows:

• Dec. 19 – Holiday watercolor cards with visual artist Bridgette Meinhold

• Dec. 20 – Free family ornament making with the Park City Professional Artists Association

• Dec. 21 – Screen printing for older teens and adults with Motherlode

• Dec. 22 – Chocolates with Tandem Chocolates

Tandem Chocolates will offer two workshops – a free one for children under parental supervision from 3-4 p.m. and a paid workshop for adults from 4-5 p.m.

The kids will make edible Christmas trees and the adults will make candy bars, Scudder said.

There are two panel discussions that will run from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. They will be presented by PandoLabs a nonprofit that supports local entrepreneurs through the different stages of business development, according to Scudder.

The first will examine the state of retail with moderator Mike Wong, founder and owner of IKOS.

Panelists will include RGK Innovations CEO Kevin Williams, Elisabeth Flaherty, director of hospitality at High West Distillery, and Andy Fletcher, head of owned brands at Backcountry.

The second panel will focus on starting, scaling and growing businesses, moderated by Ted MacAleer, managing director of PandoLabs.

Panelists will be Christian Schauf, co-founder of Uncharted Supply Co. and a contestant on "Shark Tank,"Alex Gibson, founder of Sien + Co, and Tom Klein, a data-driven growth engineer.

"We wanted to include an educational component to BrandedPC to act as a resource for our creatives, so we decided to put together these panels," Scudder said.

The evenings will end with live music performed by local singer-songwriters and drinks provided by O.P. Rockwell from 6-7 p.m. This portion of BrandedPC is open to ages 21 and older.

The schedule is below:

• Dec. 19 – Backyard Revival

• Dec. 20 – Carlos Emjay

• Dec. 21 – Alicia Stockman

• Dec. 22 – Katya and Moodlite

"We're digging into the activities this year to get people into the door," Scudder said. "We want the most exposure for creatives and their brands, and many of these brands are solely e-commerce brands. So this is an opportunity for the to get their product in front of a new demographic and help with visibility. We are thrilled to provide a platform for all of these entrepreneurs to show off their products."