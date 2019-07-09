Summit County Fair accepting visual art submissions

The annual Summit County Fair, which runs Aug. 3-10, brings the community together for a week of food, fun, exhibits, demonstrations, contests, and rides.

In addition to the demolition derby, the livestock showings, the 4H displays, parade, pie baking contest, and the little buckaroo rodeo, the fair hosts the annual Fine Arts Exhibit, which gives local artists the opportunity to share their creative work with the public.

The exhibition’s submission categories include photography, oil/acrylic painting, watercolor, graphic arts, sculpture, pottery, glass and metal.

Youths in (grades 9-12 and adults are eligible for awards and prizes that offer ribbons and cash premium prizes.

Summit County-based artists can drop off their works for the fair at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., and the County Fair Office at the Summit County Courthouse, 6300 Justice Center Rd. in Coalville, through July 31.

After July 31, artists can check-in work from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Rd., at the Coalville Fairgrounds.

Judging will occur on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the exhibit will open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 8, and run through Saturday, Aug. 10.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, visit summitcountyfair.org/exhibits/fine-arts.

The exhibit hours are 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8; 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Last year, the exhibit featured 80 participating artists, 153 artwork submissions, and 164 ribbons awarded.

Admission to all Summit County Fair events is free.

For a full schedule of activities and additional information, visit summitcountyfair.org.