Summit County invites public to celebrate the arts with exhibits and dedications

Summit County invites the public to a reception on Tuesday that will dedicate public art, showcase South Summit School District students and honor Chinese laborers who helped build the Transcontinental Railroad.

The Celebration of Art will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at the South Summit Services Building, 110 N. Main St. in Kamas, said Lee Whiting, librarian of the Kamas Valley Branch that is housed in the facility.

The party will start with the dedication of Day Christensen's "Yambow," a metal mobile art installation that is hanging in the building's lobby, according to Whiting.

"It's a representative piece that is comprised of brass and bronze oak, maple and aspen leaves that are of different colors," he said. "There is literally hundreds of pieces to it, and it can be viewed from the ground looking up and from the mezzanine."

Christensen will be on hand to answer questions about the work and his craft, Whiting said.

The installation was made possible by a county ordinance that sets aside funding for public art in new county buildings, such as the South Summit Services facility, Whiting explained.

The Summit County Public Arts Advisory Board put out a call for art proposals last fall and selected "Yambow."

"It just sparkles, especially when the sun comes through the windows form the west," Whiting said.

The Celebration of Art will also feature selected art created by students at South Summit's elementary and middle schools through the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program, Whiting said.

"The art will be on display throughout the building until the end of the month," he said.

The Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program (BTSALP), named after the late Beverley Taylor Sorenson, a Utah philanthropist and arts-education champion, provides arts-integrated instruction to nearly 203,000 students in 300 Utah schools, according to the program's mission statement.

South Summit Elementary School art teacher Kathleen Briley and South Summit Middle School art teacher Robyn Cummings are sponsored through the program, Whiting said.

"During the celebration, some of the art students will be at the celebration in a docent role to explain their works," Whiting said.

In addition, there will be an exhibit called "The Tail that Saved the Rail," a 16-panel graphic novel produced by the fourth-grade art classes of South Summit Elementary School.

This installation is not only supported by the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Visual Arts Learning Program, but was created for Spike 150, the statewide celebration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, Whiting said.

"'The Tail that Saved the Rail' is a story about a young Chinese boy named Ming and his heroic mouse," he said. "It will be on display in the teen area of our library space."

The graphic novel has a tie-in with "The Chinese Helped Build the Railroad — The Railroad Helped Build America," a photograph exhibit presented by the Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.

"The Tail that Saved the Rail" will be relocated to Coalville when the "The Chinese Helped Build the Railroad" exhibit heads out to the Ledges Event Center in Coalville in June, Whiting said.

"We're happy to be part of Celebration of Art, and I know the local students are happy to be part of it as well," Whiting said.

Celebration of Art will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the South Summit Services Building, 110 N. Main St. in Kamas. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call the Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch at 435-783-3190.