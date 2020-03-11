Summit County Library adjusts programs due to coronavirus concerns

With the current public health issues in mind, the Summit County Library Kimball Junction staff and administration would like to reassure the community that they are making a concerted effort to keep the library as clean as possible.

Staff wipe off all of the books as they’re checked in; they disinfect our soft blocks in the children’s area every day; and, the building is professionally cleaned every morning.

The library staff is also making the following changes:

It has removed the smaller toys in the children’s area

It has canceled the Friday afternoon open Lego Play Time until further notice

Lego Play Time is one of the library’s favorite programs but with the kid’s close proximity to each other and all the small Lego pieces, the staff is more comfortable discontinuing the program, for now. It hopes to start up again when the summer programs begin, so please stay tuned.

Now for some good news.

The Summit County Library’s other children’s programs will continue. For the safety of everyone, the staff and administrators encourage parents and children to stay at home if they show any signs of illness.

Here is a schedule of continuing programs:

• Preschool Story Time–Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For children age 4-6. Siblings are always welcome to join us. There will be no Story Time during Park City School District’s Spring Break on Tuesday, April 7.

• Coding Club for Kids—Tuesdays, 3:30-4:45 p.m. The new after-school Coding Club is a big hit in the community. The program is self-directed so kids can join whenever they’d like. However, all participants must be 8 years old or older. Sign ups can be done by visiting .thesummitcountylibrary.org/events/coding-club-kids-kimball. There will be no Coding Club on Tuesday, April 7.

• Baby Rhyme Time­­—Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. This program is for babies, up to age 2, and their grown-ups. Siblings are welcome, too. The sessions include singing, dancing, laughing and playing, with all kinds of early childhood library fun. This program generates a pretty good sized crowd, so those who prefer a smaller group, might want to join the 11:30 a.m. session with the slightly older kids. There will be no Baby Rhyme Time on April 9.

• Busy Bee Toddler Time—Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. Busy Bee is for toddlers, age 2-3 and their grown-ups, and siblings can always attend, too. Sessions include dancing, singing, puppets and rhymes, with lots of giggles and fun for busy bee toddlers. There will be no Busy Bee Toddler Time on 9.

• Monthly Mother/Daughter Book Group—Thursday, March, 19, 6:30 p.m. The Book Group is for For 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls and their moms, or another grown-up. This month the group will discuss Celia C Perez’s middle grade novel “Strange Birds: A Field Guide to Ruffling Feathers.” April’s meeting is Thursday, April 16, and the group will discuss “Lalani of the Distant Sea” by Erin Entrada Kelly.

• Preschool Story Times—Fridays, 10:30 a.m. These sessions are filled with books and fun

• Monthly Friday Afternoon Kid’s Movie—Friday, March 20, 3:30 p.m. The film will be Disney’s “Frozen II,” rated PG.

The library also has e-books, e-audiobooks, children’s films and TV programs that are accessible from home. The library offers Kanopy Kids or Acorn TV, free services to library card holders, by visiting summitcounty.kanopy.com.

The Kid’s programs can also be found at summitcout.rbdigital.com/service/browse/acorn.

For information, visit thesummitcountylibrary.org.